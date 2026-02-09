LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Fractal Analytics IPO opens February 9–11, 2026, price ₹857–₹900. India’s first pure-play AI firm sees ₹35 grey market premium. Investors rush to subscribe as AI wave gains momentum.

Fractal Analytics IPO
Fractal Analytics IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 9, 2026 10:20:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

India’s First Pure-Play AI Company Goes Public: Grab Your Share of the ₹2,834 Crore Fractal Analytics IPO

Fractal Analytics has officially entered the IPO arena, and the buzz is real! The company has scheduled its share offering to take place between February 9 and February 11, 2026, with a price range that starts at ₹857 and ends at ₹900. Investors have a chance to grab a slice of this ₹2,834 crore pie, split between a fresh issue of ₹1,023 crore and an Offer for Sale of ₹1,810 crore. Market watchers are keeping a close eye as India’s first pure-play AI firm prepares to list on BSE and NSE, combining cutting-edge AI services with SaaS products. Will you subscribe or miss the AI wave?

Fractal Analytics IPO Details at a Glance: Price, Dates, GMP, and Listing Info

Parameter Details
IPO Open Dates 9–11 February 2026
Price Band ₹857–₹900 per share
Total Size ₹2,834 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹1,023 crore, OFS: ₹1,810 crore)
Listing BSE and NSE
Grey Market Premium (GMP) ₹35
Subscription Open 10:00 AM, 9 February 2026
Subscription Close 5:00 PM, 11 February 2026
Lot Size 16 shares per lot
Likely Allotment Date 12 February 2026
Registrar MUFG Intime India
Lead Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital
Likely Listing Date 16 February 2026

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

The buzz is real. Shares are already trading at a ₹35 premium in the grey market, indicating that people have started showing positive sentiment about the stock. Investors are clearly excited, suggesting that when the IPO opens, the AI wave will see eager subscribers rushing to grab their slice of India’s first pure-play AI firm.

You Might Be Interested In

(With Inputs)

Also read: Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon –

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 10:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI stocks IndiaBSE listingFractal Analytics IPOFractal Analytics sharesFractal IPO priceFractal IPO subscriptiongrey market premiumIndia AI IPOIPO 2026NSE listing

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Dalal Street Turns Green as Investors Look Beyond Global Cues Amid Rising Optimism

‘Iron Lady’ Effect in Full Swing: Nikkei Breaks Records, Jumps 5% as PM Sanae Takaichi’s Victory Sparks Asian Market Rally

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, IREDA, Aurobindo Pharma, IRB Infrastructure, Mahindra, Sula Vineyards, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network And Others In Focus

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

LATEST NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Fantasy To Freeze His Penis Exposed: Inside The ‘Baby Ranch’ Where He Wanted To Impregnate Women With His Sperm To Create ‘Super Race’

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SCO vs ITA Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Will Shabana Mahmood Become UK Prime Minister As Speculation Grows Over Keir Starmer’s Resignation? All About The First Muslim, PoK-Origin Home Secretary

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

Who Is Elizabeth Leeds? 26-Years-Younger Wife Of Wall Street Founder Jeffrey Leeds Accused Of Affair And Cheating Amid $100M Divorce Battle

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS