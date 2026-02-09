Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

India’s First Pure-Play AI Company Goes Public: Grab Your Share of the ₹2,834 Crore Fractal Analytics IPO

Fractal Analytics has officially entered the IPO arena, and the buzz is real! The company has scheduled its share offering to take place between February 9 and February 11, 2026, with a price range that starts at ₹857 and ends at ₹900. Investors have a chance to grab a slice of this ₹2,834 crore pie, split between a fresh issue of ₹1,023 crore and an Offer for Sale of ₹1,810 crore. Market watchers are keeping a close eye as India’s first pure-play AI firm prepares to list on BSE and NSE, combining cutting-edge AI services with SaaS products. Will you subscribe or miss the AI wave?

Fractal Analytics IPO Details at a Glance: Price, Dates, GMP, and Listing Info

Parameter Details IPO Open Dates 9–11 February 2026 Price Band ₹857–₹900 per share Total Size ₹2,834 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹1,023 crore, OFS: ₹1,810 crore) Listing BSE and NSE Grey Market Premium (GMP) ₹35 Subscription Open 10:00 AM, 9 February 2026 Subscription Close 5:00 PM, 11 February 2026 Lot Size 16 shares per lot Likely Allotment Date 12 February 2026 Registrar MUFG Intime India Lead Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital Likely Listing Date 16 February 2026

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

The buzz is real. Shares are already trading at a ₹35 premium in the grey market, indicating that people have started showing positive sentiment about the stock. Investors are clearly excited, suggesting that when the IPO opens, the AI wave will see eager subscribers rushing to grab their slice of India’s first pure-play AI firm.

