Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Public Listing
The stock market is experiencing a boost from India’s artificial intelligence revolution. The country’s first dedicated AI company, Fractal Analytics Ltd, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹2,833.90 crore, establishing intelligent investing as its main focus. The IPO includes 1.14 crore newly issued shares valued at ₹1,023.50 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 2.01 crore shares totaling ₹1,810.40 crore. Fractal operates on a dual business model, selling its cutting-edge AI products to international companies while leveraging them to create sustainable future value. Investors eager to ride the AI wave now have their chance as Fractal prepares to list on India’s exchanges.
Fractal Analytics IPO: Size, Price Band, And Allocation Breakdown
|Parameter
|Details
|Company
|Fractal Analytics Ltd
|IPO Type
|Book-built
|IPO Size
|₹2,833.90 crore
|Fresh Issue
|1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore
|Offer-for-Sale (OFS)
|2.01 crore shares worth ₹1,810.40 crore
|IPO Price Band
|₹857 – ₹900 per share
|Company Valuation (Upper Band)
|₹15,473.60 crore
|Book Running Lead Manager
|Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd
|Allocation
|Institutional Investors (QIBs): 75%
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 15%
Retail Investors: 10%
|Significance
|India’s first AI-focused company to list on stock exchanges
Fractal Analytics IPO: Timeline
-
Subscription Window: February 9–11, 2026
-
Share Allotment: February 12, 2026
-
Listing Date: February 16, 2026, on NSE and BSE
Fractal Analytics IPO Context and Strategy
Fractal Analytics scaled down its IPO by over 40% compared to its previous funding round, citing that investors are still new to the AI category. CEO Srikanth Velamakanni said:
“Investors don’t understand AI right now. [We were told to] make sure you price your IPO attractively enough for all of us who are new to the category to come and invest and learn from it and grow from it.”
The company also plans to use part of the proceeds to acquire AI-focused firms and life sciences expertise, strengthening its technological portfolio and market positioning.
