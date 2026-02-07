LIVE TV
Fractal Analytics IPO: India's First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

Fractal Analytics Ltd IPO launches India’s first AI-focused IPO worth ₹2,833.90 crore, including fresh issue and OFS, targeting AI market expansion, strategic acquisitions, and listing on NSE/BSE by February 16, 2026.

Fractal Analytics IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 7, 2026 14:54:13 IST

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Public Listing

The stock market is experiencing a boost from India’s artificial intelligence revolution. The country’s first dedicated AI company, Fractal Analytics Ltd, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹2,833.90 crore, establishing intelligent investing as its main focus. The IPO includes 1.14 crore newly issued shares valued at ₹1,023.50 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 2.01 crore shares totaling ₹1,810.40 crore. Fractal operates on a dual business model, selling its cutting-edge AI products to international companies while leveraging them to create sustainable future value. Investors eager to ride the AI wave now have their chance as Fractal prepares to list on India’s exchanges.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Size, Price Band, And Allocation Breakdown

Parameter Details
Company Fractal Analytics Ltd
IPO Type Book-built
IPO Size ₹2,833.90 crore
Fresh Issue 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore
Offer-for-Sale (OFS) 2.01 crore shares worth ₹1,810.40 crore
IPO Price Band ₹857 – ₹900 per share
Company Valuation (Upper Band) ₹15,473.60 crore
Book Running Lead Manager Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd
Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd
Allocation Institutional Investors (QIBs): 75%
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 15%
Retail Investors: 10%
Significance India’s first AI-focused company to list on stock exchanges

Fractal Analytics IPO: Timeline

Fractal Analytics IPO Context and Strategy

Fractal Analytics scaled down its IPO by over 40% compared to its previous funding round, citing that investors are still new to the AI category. CEO Srikanth Velamakanni said:

“Investors don’t understand AI right now. [We were told to] make sure you price your IPO attractively enough for all of us who are new to the category to come and invest and learn from it and grow from it.”

The company also plans to use part of the proceeds to acquire AI-focused firms and life sciences expertise, strengthening its technological portfolio and market positioning.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Who Is Dhruv Sharma? Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister And 32nd Avenue CEO Arrested For Allegedly Selling The Same Property To 25 Buyers

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

