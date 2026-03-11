From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle, who became widely known after a video of her at the Mahakumbh Mela went viral, has married her long‑term boyfriend, Farman Khan, in a temple ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The couple tied the knot at the Sri Nainar Deva Temple on Wednesday after facing resistance from Monalisa’s family over their interfaith relationship.

According to reports, Monalisa and Farman approached the Thampanoor police station earlier in the day, seeking protection after her father allegedly tried to bring her back to their hometown. Police confirmed that Monalisa is an adult and has the legal right to decide whom she marries.

The wedding drew attention from political leaders and members of the public, highlighting both her rise to fame and the personal journey she has taken since becoming a viral star.

Estimated Net Worth Of Monalisa Bhosle

Monalisa’s financial standing has become a topic of interest as her public life grows.

As of early 2025, there is no verified, official figure for the net worth of Monalisa Bhosle (the viral “Kumbh Mela” garland seller), with widely circulated rumors of her earning ₹10 crore in 10 days being denied by her.

From Kumbh Mela To Kerala Temple

Monalisa first gained national attention when clips of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj spread rapidly on social media. Her striking features and natural presence captured millions of views and made her a trending topic online.

After her viral moment, she began receiving offers in entertainment. She shot for a Malayalam film titled Nagamma and appeared in a music video, expanding her presence beyond social media into acting and public events.

Her relationship with Farman Khan, who hails from Maharashtra and works as an actor and model, reportedly began through social media and blossomed over time despite objections from family members.

