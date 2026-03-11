LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kritika Kamra Ditches Lavish Wedding Affair, Marries Actor-Host Gaurav Kapur In Intimate Ceremony; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Add Glam To Low-Key Event

Actor Kritika Kamra married actor-host Gaurav Kapur in a quiet, intimate ceremony at his Bandra home in Mumbai on March 11.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 11, 2026 21:31:29 IST

Actress Kritika Kamra and actor-host Gaurav Kapur have officially tied the knot. In a move that surprised many, the couple skipped the usual big, flashy Bollywood wedding and instead chose a very quiet, intimate ceremony right at their home in Mumbai.

According to reports, the wedding happened on March 11 at Gaurav’s place in Bandra. They kept things simple and meaningful, focusing on the rituals with just their closest friends and family around them. Reports say they started their new journey with a small pooja.

Malaika Arora and Farhan Akhtar attend the wedding of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Even though it was a small guest list, there were some big names from the world of movies and sports. As per reports, Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actress Malaika Arora were there to cheer them on. From the cricket world, legends like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan showed up, along with actress Soha Ali Khan and other close industry pals.

After the ceremony, the happy couple stepped out to say hello to the cameras for the first time as husband and wife. Kritika looked absolutely stunning in a traditional red saree, styled with a beautiful choker and layered necklaces. Gaurav looked sharp next to her in an ivory bandhgala.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur kept the wedding low-key

In a world where celebrity weddings are usually massive destination events, the couple’s choice to keep it low-key and personal really stood out. It felt like a warm, cozy gathering that perfectly fit their style.

Kritika Kamra is a household name thanks to shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and her recent work in Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav Kapur is one of the most famous faces in cricket broadcasting, loved by fans for Extraaa Innings T20 and his hit YouTube show Breakfast With Champions.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:31 PM IST
