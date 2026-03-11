UK 07 Rider Family Feud: YouTuber’s Manager Responds To Shocking Claims Made By His Brother Kalam Ink, Stresses Pregnancy Of Anurag Dhobal’s Wife Is Priority: ‘We Will Not…’

The controversy surrounding YouTuber and Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, continues to intensify after his manager issued a statement. His manager responded to videos released by his brother Atul Dobhal, also known as Kalam Ink.

The manager said the team will not respond to the accusations for now because the priority is Anurag’s health and the wellbeing of Ritika Chauhan, who is his pregnant wife.

Official statement from Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider’s manager

The statement was shared by Anurag’s manager Rohit Panday on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Official statement. At this point of time our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s well being since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment or any video statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag recover and then we will issue any statement.”

As per reports, the manager’s statement came after Kalam Ink released several videos addressing the serious allegations that Anurag had earlier made against his family. The dispute erupted after Anurag accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing him following his inter-caste marriage. He claims the situation has pushed him into severe emotional distress.

Suicide attempt shocks fans of Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider

The situation got worse when Anurag attempted suicide by crashing his car on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and was admitted to a hospital. His pregnant wife Ritika later visited him at the hospital and shared updates about his condition.

Meanwhile, Kalam Ink posted videos denying the allegations and offering his side of the story. He also addressed claims made by Ritika that she was not allowed to cook in the family home. According to him, that was not the case. He said that there had been a death in the family and, as part of Hindu rituals, cooking is avoided for a few days after such a loss.

Kalam Ink challenges allegations in Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider dispute

Kalam also spoke about the accident and said the entire family was shocked when they heard about the crash. He said their mother was deeply shaken and added that they were grateful that Anurag survived the incident.

In one of his statements, Kalam challenged the allegations made against him and his parents. He said, “If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then conduct an investigation against me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished and the truth should come out.”

