Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider's Brother Kalam Ink Accuses YouTuber Of Garnering Views Days After His Suicide Attempt: 'It's His Daily Thing'

A controversy has broken out around Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) after his brother Kalam Ink publicly hit back at the YouTuber’s claims of mental harassment by his family.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 10, 2026 21:51:58 IST

Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider's Brother Kalam Ink Accuses YouTuber Of Garnering Views Days After His Suicide Attempt: 'It's His Daily Thing'

A fresh controversy has erupted around YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, after his brother Kalam Ink strongly responded to the allegations Dobhal made against his family. The dispute comes amid the fallout from Dobhal’s recent car crash and his emotional claims about mental harassment by his parents and brother.

Dobhal had earlier shared a long video online, which he described as his “last vlog,” where he accused his family of causing him severe emotional distress. In the video, he alleged that his parents and brother had been mentally torturing him. Speaking about his mental state, he said, “I even tried to end my life a day before, but I couldn’t gather the courage.”

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider Accuses Brother Kalam Ink Of Threatening To Expose Him

He also claimed that his brother had threatened to expose him on social media. Dobhal said, “My brother Kalam threatened that he would put things on social media and expose me. He said if he said anything publicly, people would believe him.”

The YouTuber described feeling completely alone in his personal life. “My fate is such that I didn’t get love from my parents, my brother, or even my wife,” he said in the video.

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider Faces Strong Response From Brother Kalam Ink

However, Kalam Ink quickly hit back at these allegations and dismissed them as a one-sided story meant to gain attention online. Responding through an Instagram story, he wrote, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my podcast channel.” He further added, “Also chill maro sab, it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach ni bataya.”

Kalam also claimed that Dobhal had filed a false legal case against their parents and that the controversy was linked to his personal issues. In the same message, he said, “He filed a fake case on us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this shit ass video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chhod diya cause of his doing.”

He went further and shared a voice note allegedly featuring Dobhal admitting to hitting his wife during an argument. In the audio, Dobhal can be heard saying, “Ritika aur meri ladai ho gayi… Merko nahi maarna tha usko kasam, par poke kar rahi thi… Ab shaant baithi rahegi… kheechke lafa maara ek.”

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider In News After Car Crash During Instagram Livestream

The public feud between the two brothers has unfolded online at the same time that Dobhal has been in the news for a serious car crash during an Instagram livestream, where he was seen driving at high speed before the accident and was later hospitalised.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 9:49 PM IST
Tags: Anurag dhobalentertainment newsuk 07 rider

