Home > Entertainment > Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say 'Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set' Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say 'Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set' Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has finally dropped its much-awaited teaser. Soon after its release, social media users began sharing their reactions to the teaser on X.

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out
Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 12, 2026 15:33:00 IST

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

Bhooth Bangla may face a stronger box-office challenge from Dhurandhar 2 rather than Dacoit. The Akshay Kumar starrer is scheduled to arrive in theatres three weeks after Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which could potentially impact its run. However, Bhooth Bangla is expected to attract family audiences once it releases.

Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has finally dropped its much-awaited teaser. The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani. Soon after its release, social media users began sharing their reactions to the teaser on X.

One user wrote, “Gave slight Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes, but Akshay Kumar really suits this kind of role. Overall a good teaser. #BhoothBanglaTeaser #BhootBangla.”

Another fan commented, “Bhoot Bangla teaser is actually good! As an Akshay fan, it feels like bhai could finally make a comeback in the pure comedy genre.”

A third user tweeted, “The teaser is a surprise package for me. Indeed, #BhoothBanglaTeaser looks like a classic comedy ride. Seems like a big blockbuster incoming.”

Expectations are high for Bhooth Bangla, as it marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after more than 15 years. With actors like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani also part of the ensemble, the film is anticipated to deliver plenty of laughs.

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy that revolves around a mysterious haunted mansion where strange supernatural events begin to unfold. The story blends spooky elements with humor as a group of characters gets trapped in the eerie bangla and faces bizarre ghostly incidents. The film promises a mix of suspense, supernatural chaos, and classic comic timing, especially with actors like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav sharing the screen.

In Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar plays the central character who finds himself caught in a mysterious and haunted mansion filled with strange supernatural events. Tabu appears in a key role connected to the secrets of the eerie bangla while Paresh Rawal plays a quirky and confused elder trying to make sense of the ghostly chaos.

Rajpal Yadav adds comic relief as a frightened yet hilarious character who constantly finds himself in the middle of paranormal trouble. The ensemble also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Manoj Joshi, each playing residents or visitors trapped inside the haunted house as bizarre and spooky incidents unfold around them. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and promises a perfect mix of horror, mystery and laugh out loud comedy. 

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 April 2026 in India. The teaser and promotional materials have already started generating strong buzz among fans ahead of the theatrical launch. It will face competition at the box office from Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Although primarily a Telugu film, Dacoit will also be dubbed and released in Hindi.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:33 PM IST
Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal
Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal
Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal
Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

QUICK LINKS