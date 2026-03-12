Naga Chaitanya’s Jaw-Dropping Six-Pack Abs Look For Vrushakarma- But Why Are Fans Dragging Samantha and Calling Her ‘Unlucky’?

Naga Chaitanya has left fans stunned after revealing a dramatic six-pack transformation for his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The actor shared a powerful glimpse of his new look on Instagram, hinting at his character Arjun in the mythological adventure directed by Karthik Dandu.

In the photo, Chaitanya is seen holding dumbbells while showing off a chiseled six-pack physique. His intense expression and rugged appearance immediately caught the attention of fans online. The actor captioned the post simply, “Being Arjun,” sparking speculation that the transformation is for his role in the upcoming film. Vrushakarma is already generating significant buzz and is being viewed as a potentially major project in Chaitanya’s career.

Soon after the post went live, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans and fellow actors filled the comments section with fire emojis and praise, excited to see the star in a more intense and action-driven avatar. Among the first to react was actor Sushanth, who joined many others in applauding the transformation. Chaitanya’s fitness trainer also expressed pride in helping the actor achieve the impressive physique.

One fan even commented, “The new Chay Akkineni is here to dominate.” The other fan commented, ‘Samantha very unlucky to miss this charm.’

Over the past few years, Chaitanya has explored a wide range of roles across genres. In Custody, he played a determined police constable named Shiva who goes on the run while protecting a crucial witness. In the web series Dhootha, he portrayed journalist Sagar, a character caught in a mysterious sequence of prophetic warnings. He also appeared in Thandel as Raju, a fisherman who accidentally drifts across the border and ends up imprisoned in Karachi. Each project highlighted a different side of his acting abilities.

With Vrushakarma, however, the actor appears to be taking an even bigger step by entering the realm of mythology, fantasy, and large-scale cinematic storytelling. Director Karthik Dandu previously gained recognition for his work on Virupaksha, raising expectations for the new film. A glimpse of Vrushakarma was recently unveiled at a special event in Hyderabad, describing the film as a grand cinematic experience that blends mythology, supernatural elements, and adventure.

The film also stars Meenaakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. It is produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, with the story penned by Sukumar. Cinematography is handled by Neil D Cunha, music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is overseeing the film’s editing. Production design is led by Sri Nagendra Tangala.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger