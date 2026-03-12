Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

The digital space is currently vibrating to the rhythm of “Aari aari aari, ve teri meri ek zindagi!” The creators of Dhurandhar: The Revenge released their first musical track from the highly anticipated sequel on Thursday, March 12.

Social media became a platform to promote the song, which started gaining popularity within minutes after its release. Fans are drawn to the combination of energetic beats and classic lyrics that support Hamza Mazari’s intense fight scenes.

The musical debut has increased excitement for the Ranveer Singh movie, which has made people across the country celebrate the film’s upcoming release.

Reimagined Anthem

The track transforms into a dynamic tribute that honors the 2007 cult classic from the Danish-Indian duo Bombay Rockers. The song first appeared on their debut album Introducing, which became the first track to combine Punjabi folk music with modern English urban musical styles.

The production of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been upgraded to achieve cinematic effects that match contemporary big-budget films. The original track achieved millions of views, which established the duo’s musical legacy, while this 2026 version presents the classic hook to modern audiences who will recognize it as a “whistle festival” anthem.

Cinematic Momentum

The release of Aari, Aari acts as a strategic catalyst following the massive reception of the film’s trailer. The sequel, which director Aditya Dhar produced, features Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role as the formidable Hamza Mazari across a cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The song’s “BGM” (background music) has become a viral sensation, which netizens predict will create “theatre mayhem” during the film’s opening. The track, which will be released in multiple languages on March 19, connects the first film’s legacy with the upcoming sequel’s epic action scenes.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: Ranveer Singh Creates Canada Record, Surpasses Animal, But How Big Will It Get?