Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

The first song, "Aari Aari," from "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," dropped on March 12, instantly trending online. Featuring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Mazari, the energetic track reimagines Bombay Rockers’ 2007 hit with a cinematic twist, boosting excitement for the action-packed sequel releasing soon.

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Song Out
Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Song Out

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 12, 2026 13:32:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

The digital space is currently vibrating to the rhythm of “Aari aari aari, ve teri meri ek zindagi!” The creators of Dhurandhar: The Revenge released their first musical track from the highly anticipated sequel on Thursday, March 12.

Social media became a platform to promote the song, which started gaining popularity within minutes after its release. Fans are drawn to the combination of energetic beats and classic lyrics that support Hamza Mazari’s intense fight scenes.

The musical debut has increased excitement for the Ranveer Singh movie, which has made people across the country celebrate the film’s upcoming release.

You Might Be Interested In

Reimagined Anthem

The track transforms into a dynamic tribute that honors the 2007 cult classic from the Danish-Indian duo Bombay Rockers. The song first appeared on their debut album Introducing, which became the first track to combine Punjabi folk music with modern English urban musical styles.

The production of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been upgraded to achieve cinematic effects that match contemporary big-budget films. The original track achieved millions of views, which established the duo’s musical legacy, while this 2026 version presents the classic hook to modern audiences who will recognize it as a “whistle festival” anthem.

Cinematic Momentum

The release of Aari, Aari acts as a strategic catalyst following the massive reception of the film’s trailer. The sequel, which director Aditya Dhar produced, features Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role as the formidable Hamza Mazari across a cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The song’s “BGM” (background music) has become a viral sensation, which netizens predict will create “theatre mayhem” during the film’s opening. The track, which will be released in multiple languages on March 19, connects the first film’s legacy with the upcoming sequel’s epic action scenes.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: Ranveer Singh Creates Canada Record, Surpasses Animal, But How Big Will It Get?

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aari Aari songdhurandhar 2Dhurandhar the revengeHamza Mazariranveer singh

RELATED News

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav Turn Haunted Bangla Into a Ride of Screams, Laughs and Twists | Fans Get Bhool Bhulaiyaa Deja Vu

Actor Hari Murali Found Dead At Home; Sudden Passing Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Questions Rise Over The Tragic Incident

Funky OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishwak Sen And Kayadu Lohar’s Romantic Comedy Online

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak, Opens Up On Hollywood Journey

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: Ranveer Singh Creates Canada Record, Surpasses Animal, But How Big Will It Get?

LATEST NEWS

How Many Years of Jail for Hoarding LPG Cylinders in India During a Crisis? You Could Face Years in Prison — Check Rules, Penalties, Updated Price

MS Dhoni Didn’t Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh’s Explosive Claim On Son

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Why Super Clone Watches Are Quietly Changing the Watch World

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon, Check How To Download And Key Details Here

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

Atlassian Layoffs: Australian Tech Company To Fire 1,600 Employees—AI Expansion And Financial Restructuring, Know How The Company Performed In The Past 5 Years

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger
Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger
Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger
Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

QUICK LINKS