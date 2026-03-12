Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: Ranveer Singh Creates Canada Record, Surpasses Animal, But How Big Will It Get?

The global box office is currently experiencing a dramatic transformation because Aditya Dhar’s spy sequel Dhurandhar 2 has succeeded in changing historical records throughout North America.

The Ranveer Singh starrer reached its first major milestone after only three days of starting pre-sales when it became the most pre-sold Indian film in Canada, which broke the previous record set by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The upcoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi undercover saga will reach its massive first weekend through its current unprecedented success which shows high community interest.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Record-Breaking Pre-Sales

The commercial trajectory of this spy thriller in the Canadian market has bypassed all traditional industry projections, which demonstrate that the audience maintains strong interest in the franchise’s expanded universe.

Trade data confirms that Dhurandhar 2 has already amassed over $1 million in advance bookings for its opening day across North America. Canada provided the largest share of these figures, which established a record for the movie.

The film reached high demand for Indian action movies after it surpassed the $1.2 million premiere-day benchmark that Animal had set. The release exists as the main factor that causes this increase because it occurs during the 2026 festive window of Eid and Gudi Padwa while a major marketing campaign begins.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Global Market Dominance

The film’s success extends beyond North American markets, which makes it the leading contender for the highest-grossing Bollywood opening worldwide in 2026.

The paid previews in India have created strong momentum because their ticket sales reached more than 3.5 lakh tickets, which resulted in gross collections exceeding ₹24 crore.

Industry analysts now anticipate that the film will not only challenge the domestic records of pan-India hits like RRR and Baahubali 2 but also potentially touch the $4 million mark in the US and Canada during its first three days.

The current situation demonstrates how Indian spy dramas now compete against Hollywood-level pre-sale performance in international markets.

