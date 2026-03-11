Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

The upcoming Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cause a significant transformation in the film industry when it releases in mid-March.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has transformed from its initial sequel status to become a box-office powerhouse after its opening weekend results showed it had earned ₹23 crore domestically and more than $1 million in North America.

The industry is currently discussing whether the film will break opening records established by Animal while it prepares to take advantage of the Gudi Padwa and Eid holiday period.

Domestic Pre-sales

The Indian market currently experiences an extraordinary increase in demand for the “paid preview” model. Current data indicates that Dhurandhar 2 has already shifted 3.48 lakh tickets across more than 8,000 shows.

The film generates most of its revenue from its Hindi 2D format, which has earned more than ₹18 crore, but the movie’s pan-India approach has resulted in significant revenue from Tamil and Telugu markets.

High-end formats like Dolby Cinema are priced at premium rates, which reach ₹2,200, but the market demand for these products remains unchanged.

The PVR INOX reports indicate that multiple preview shows already approach “housefull” status, which predicts a domestic opening that will establish a new standard for the franchise’s historic achievements.

North America Records

The film, which is being released in theaters outside the United States, has begun to compete with the performance record established by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The film is expected to exceed its current total of $1.2 million, which is the opening-day record held by the 2023 blockbuster, because North American pre-sales have reached almost $2 million for its first weekend of release.

The combination of the “Aditya Dhar effect” with Ranveer Singh’s extensive NRI fanbase has resulted in premiere-only sales reaching $700,000.

If the present trend continues until the March 19 release date, then Dhurandhar 2 will become the most successful Bollywood film opening in the US and Canada, which will create a new benchmark for Indian films in international markets.

