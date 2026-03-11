LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is creating box-office buzz, earning ₹23 Cr in India and over $1M in North America pre-release. With 3.48 lakh domestic tickets sold and high NRI demand, it could surpass Animal’s opening, setting a new franchise benchmark.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Soars: Ranveer Singh Sequel Eyes Record-Breaking Opening
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Soars: Ranveer Singh Sequel Eyes Record-Breaking Opening

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 11, 2026 08:59:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

The upcoming Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cause a significant transformation in the film industry when it releases in mid-March.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has transformed from its initial sequel status to become a box-office powerhouse after its opening weekend results showed it had earned ₹23 crore domestically and more than $1 million in North America.

The industry is currently discussing whether the film will break opening records established by Animal while it prepares to take advantage of the Gudi Padwa and Eid holiday period.

You Might Be Interested In

Domestic Pre-sales

The Indian market currently experiences an extraordinary increase in demand for the “paid preview” model. Current data indicates that Dhurandhar 2 has already shifted 3.48 lakh tickets across more than 8,000 shows.

The film generates most of its revenue from its Hindi 2D format, which has earned more than ₹18 crore, but the movie’s pan-India approach has resulted in significant revenue from Tamil and Telugu markets.

High-end formats like Dolby Cinema are priced at premium rates, which reach ₹2,200, but the market demand for these products remains unchanged.

The PVR INOX reports indicate that multiple preview shows already approach “housefull” status, which predicts a domestic opening that will establish a new standard for the franchise’s historic achievements.

North America Records

The film, which is being released in theaters outside the United States, has begun to compete with the performance record established by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The film is expected to exceed its current total of $1.2 million, which is the opening-day record held by the 2023 blockbuster, because North American pre-sales have reached almost $2 million for its first weekend of release.

The combination of the “Aditya Dhar effect” with Ranveer Singh’s extensive NRI fanbase has resulted in premiere-only sales reaching $700,000.

If the present trend continues until the March 19 release date, then Dhurandhar 2 will become the most successful Bollywood film opening in the US and Canada, which will create a new benchmark for Indian films in international markets.

Also Read: Avatar 4 In The Making? James Cameron Reveals Exciting Details Of The Next Installment After Fire And Ash

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 8:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2ranveer singh

RELATED News

Who Is Sorab Bedi? 31-Year-Old Splitsvilla Star Goes Viral After Getting Cozy At A Party With 52-Year-Old Malaika Arora, Video Sparks Dating Rumours

’10 Ladke Le Kar Aayenge…’ Divya Agarwal Slams Prince Narula’s Fans Over Rape Threats Post The 50 Eviction, Accuses Him Of Instigating Online Hate

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here’s How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

LATEST NEWS

NASA Satellite Set To Crash Back To Earth In Uncontrolled Reentry After 12 Years In Orbit – Check Date, Time And Dangers Involved

Did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Really Reject His Son Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Supreme leader In His Will? Fresh Reports Claim That…

Sheetla Ashtami 2026 Today: Discover Auspicious Timings And Rituals; Don’t Miss These Sacred Moments

Where Is Netanyahu? Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Killed In Iran Missile Strike, Truth About Bibi’s Brother Iddo Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir And Mossad Chief Revealed

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Donald Trump Announces Opening Of Oil Refinery In Texas, Praises India’s Reliance Industries For Major Investment

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 11 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Switzerland Bus Fire: Man Sets Himself On Fire In Kerzers, At Least Six Dead And Five Injured, Chilling Video Emerges | WATCH

Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?
Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?
Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?
Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

QUICK LINKS