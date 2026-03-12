LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On 'Sancharame', Watch The Fun Video!

Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On ‘Sancharame’, Watch The Fun Video!

Anand Deverakonda shares a candid video dancing with brother Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to Sancharame, the first single from his film Epic: First Semester, capturing joyful wedding festivities and family moments.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 12, 2026 15:51:58 IST

Anand Deverakonda Shares Joyful Family Dance

Actor Anand Deverakonda recently gave fans a glimpse into a heartfelt family moment by posting a video on social media. The clip features him dancing alongside his brother Vijay Deverakonda and Vijay’s wife, actor Rashmika Mandanna, to the song “Sancharame,” the first single from Anand’s upcoming Telugu film Epic: First Semester.

The Instagram video captures an unscripted and joyous dance during the wedding festivities of Vijay and Rashmika. In the short clip, the trio can be seen letting loose, smiling and enjoying the moment. Sharing the video, Anand wrote in the caption, “It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than travelling and dancing alongside those you love?” The candid post has quickly garnered attention, delighting fans with the actors’ natural camaraderie.

“Sancharame” Sets the Tone For Epic: First Semester

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. The couple also hosted a lavish wedding reception attended by prominent figures from the film industry and political circles.

The song Sancharame, released on March 9, is the first track from Anand’s upcoming film Epic: First Semester. Penned by renowned lyricist Goreti Venkanna and composed and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab along with Venkanna, the track was shot across various streets and landmarks in London. It visually narrates the story of Telugu college students navigating life in the United Kingdom, reflecting the film’s youthful and adventurous spirit.

Epic: First Semester also marks a reunion between Anand and co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya after their successful collaboration in Baby. Directed by Aditya Haasan in his debut, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. Fans are eagerly awaiting both the song and the film, anticipating the blend of relatable storytelling and musical charm.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS