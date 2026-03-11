Is Ridhima Pandit Dating This Indian Sportsperson? Actress Shuts Down Rumours With Bold Statement: ‘You Cannot Dig Up…’

Ridhima Pandit has confirmed her relationship status after she terminated the ongoing rumors that connected her to Shubman Gill. The tabloids reported between 2024 and 2025 that the two celebrities were preparing to conduct a secret wedding ceremony, which would take place in Jaipur.

The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress has rejected all existing stories about her relationship with the sportsman because she does not have any personal connection to him.

Pandit explained her preference for a normal life, which she considers to be boring because it brings her peace instead of the public relationship activities which most celebrities experience.

Ridhima Pandit’s Relationship Clarification

The core of the denial rests on the fact that Ridhima Pandit and Shubman Gill have never shared a personal connection. Pandit has publicly admired Gill’s talent on the field and playfully acknowledged his charm in previous interviews, but she maintains that they have never met.

The actress addressed the media directly to quell reports of a December 2024 wedding because she considered the claims to be entirely baseless.

She described herself as a non-controversial figure, and she wanted to protect her personal life from false scandals because she believed investigators would find no evidence against her.

Ridhima Pandit Harassment Consequences

Ridhima has experienced her most severe online safety crisis after her recent dating relationship ended with her boyfriend. The actress faced severe online harassment after she had an intense argument with content creator Vanshaj Singh during their appearance on The 50 reality show.

The situation required police intervention because the dating rumors turned into a real legal matter. The harassment complaint that Pandit filed showed her refusal to remain in her normal quiet state and her adoption of strong self-defense.

The legal proceedings serve to protect her personal boundaries against both fake romantic stories and real threats of criminal violence.

