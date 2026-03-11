Sorab Bedi Finally Breaks Silence On Viral Party Video With Malaika Arora Amid Dating Rumours: ‘Think Twice Before …’

A candid video featuring Splitsvilla X6 star Sorab Bedi and Bollywood icon Malaika Arora recently ignited a firestorm of social media speculation.

The clip, which showed the two of them enjoying a fun moment together at the Sweeney restaurant opening event, showed them dancing to music while taking selfies.

The public started to doubt their relationship when the footage spread across the internet, which caused Bedi to come forward and explain what happened.

Sorab Bedi’s Clarification

Sorab Bedi has firmly rejected the rumors that claim he has romantic ties with Malaika Arora because he considers her his closest friend, whom he met through his work in the fashion industry.

The Chand Jalne Laga Laga actor explained his relationship with Malaika by describing how he met her during his modeling career. The two met through their common social network, which Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta introduced to them two years ago.

Bedi explained that his previous Instagram activities, which involved sharing photos and videos, became popular only after people recognized him from his appearance on Splitsvilla. He stated that their friendship only involved two friends who spent time together at a celebration, and he asked people to stop making up false stories about their relationship.

Rumor Impact

The actor expressed significant disappointment regarding the “conjecture” and its potential toll on a person’s well-being. Bedi explained that social media users who make careless comments on platforms can damage a woman’s mental health; therefore, he urged internet users to practice self-control until they reach definite conclusions.

Bedi maintains that his relationship with Malaika remains strictly platonic, although she has become a public target because of her previous relationships with Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor and her current connection with Harsh Mehta. The viral clip became his target because he wanted to maintain their friendship while proving their actual relationship status through their work accomplishments.

