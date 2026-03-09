LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Malaika Arora Gets Cozy With MTV Splitsvilla Star Sorab Bedi In Viral Dance Video; Fans Ask, ‘What’s Going On?’

Malaika Arora Gets Cozy With MTV Splitsvilla Star Sorab Bedi In Viral Dance Video; Fans Ask, ‘What’s Going On?’

A viral video shows Malaika Arora dancing closely with Sorab Bedi at a restaurant launch party, sparking dating rumors online. Fans speculated about their chemistry, but the moment was reportedly a celebration of Malaika’s new venture, with Sorab congratulating her publicly on social media.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 9, 2026 10:29:02 IST

Malaika Arora maintains her strong presence on online platforms through her latest energetic video, which features Splitsvilla star Sorab Bedi.

The clip shows the two actors sharing an intimate moment on the dance floor, which created immediate dating speculation among users of social media platforms.

The fans started to guess about a possible romantic relationship between the two, but the actual situation showed them celebrating their professional achievements together.

The interaction occurred at the Sweeney restaurant launch party, which marked Malaika’s newest business opening. The choreography creates an intimate atmosphere, yet the scene presents a moment of public celebration because Sorab used his Instagram account to publicly congratulate the actress on her business achievement.

Viral Chemistry

The fitness icon and the reality TV star share viral chemistry, which has become the main topic of online discussion. In the footage, their synchronized movements and comfortable body language suggest a deep rapport that caught many off guard.



The party moment showed Malaika’s social life because it revealed her natural personality, which differs from her usual graceful screen presence. The two people shared electric energy, which caused an immediate increase in search queries and fan edits according to observers.



The actress’s fans who have been following her for a long time believe that Malaika usually shows her friendly and energetic nature when hosting her events, which makes this “cozy” moment more probable to be a successful opening night highlight than a romantic relationship introduction.

Rumored Relationship

The popular video clip comes at a time when people are speculating about Malaika’s supposed relationship with Harsh Mehta.

The public continues to focus on her supposed relationship with the diamond merchant who is 33 years old because she danced with Sorab Bedi.

Malaika has chosen to remain silent about Mehta because she has been seen with him in public spaces in both Rome and concert events, which differs from her previous relationship with Arjun Kapoor. 

The differences between her public party behavior and her private dating activities create ongoing interest for both paparazzi and her dedicated fanbase.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:29 AM IST
QUICK LINKS