Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

The high-stakes world of counterfeit currency has reopened its doors for business. Shahid Kapoor confirmed that active filming began for the second season of the crime thriller after fans waited for an eternity since the 2023 breakout hit.

The actor posted an excited set update on March 7, 2026, which showed him with the director partners Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The announcement, which begins with the energetic “Farzi 2 day 1… back at it!!!” has created a digital wave that shows Sunny, the favorite anti-hero, will return.

Farzi 2 Production Kickoff

The official commencement of the Farzi 2 production marks a pivotal moment for Indian streaming content because the first installment remains one of the most-watched series on its platform.

The primary photography process began in Mumbai, according to on-set reports, which show that creators wanted to preserve the original’s fast-paced violent style.

Shahid Kapoor will explore the psychological effects of his character’s illegal operations when he returns to his role as the master counterfeiter.

The new filming cycle works with the creators’ storytelling process, which guarantees that the sequel will achieve the same technical level as its previous film while expanding the story elements of the “faker” universe.

Shahid Kapoor’s Digital Comeback

As Shahid Kapoor’s digital comeback enters its most anticipated phase, the actor needs to handle his demanding schedule, which involves multiple high-profile sequels.

His role as Sunny established a new direction for his career in the OTT industry while also demonstrating his ability to perform complex roles in thriller movies.

The actor has introduced a “sunny boy” appearance, which demonstrates his character’s development from an artist who needs help to a criminal underworld expert.

The streaming platform will achieve major success after its post-production work finishes in late 2026 or early 2027 with the help of an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon.

Also Read: After Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Previous Ticket Holders Offered Free Entry, Fans Surprised