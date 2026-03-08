Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Shahid Kapoor has officially started filming Farzi Season 2, sharing a Day-1 photo with creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The sequel to the 2023 hit returns to the high-stakes counterfeit world as Sunny’s story expands. Filming has begun in Mumbai, with the series expected to stream in late 2026 or early 2027.

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Shares Day-1 Set Update
Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Shares Day-1 Set Update

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 8, 2026 11:59:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

The high-stakes world of counterfeit currency has reopened its doors for business. Shahid Kapoor confirmed that active filming began for the second season of the crime thriller after fans waited for an eternity since the 2023 breakout hit.

The actor posted an excited set update on March 7, 2026, which showed him with the director partners Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The announcement, which begins with the energetic “Farzi 2 day 1… back at it!!!” has created a digital wave that shows Sunny, the favorite anti-hero, will return.

You Might Be Interested In

Farzi 2 Production Kickoff

The official commencement of the Farzi 2 production marks a pivotal moment for Indian streaming content because the first installment remains one of the most-watched series on its platform.

The primary photography process began in Mumbai, according to on-set reports, which show that creators wanted to preserve the original’s fast-paced violent style.

Shahid Kapoor will explore the psychological effects of his character’s illegal operations when he returns to his role as the master counterfeiter.

The new filming cycle works with the creators’ storytelling process, which guarantees that the sequel will achieve the same technical level as its previous film while expanding the story elements of the “faker” universe.

Shahid Kapoor’s Digital Comeback

As Shahid Kapoor’s digital comeback enters its most anticipated phase, the actor needs to handle his demanding schedule, which involves multiple high-profile sequels.

His role as Sunny established a new direction for his career in the OTT industry while also demonstrating his ability to perform complex roles in thriller movies.

The actor has introduced a “sunny boy” appearance, which demonstrates his character’s development from an artist who needs help to a criminal underworld expert.

The streaming platform will achieve major success after its post-production work finishes in late 2026 or early 2027 with the help of an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon.

Also Read: After Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Previous Ticket Holders Offered Free Entry, Fans Surprised

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Majnu Bhai, Uday and Dr. Ghungroo Will Be Back? Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar And Paresh Rawal Reunite For ‘Welcome 4’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana First Look Launch Delayed Till THIS DATE? Fans Wonder What’s Causing Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Mythological Reveal Hold-Up

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Sells 1.4 Lakh Tickets In 24 Hours, Massive Opening Expected

Vladimir Netflix Series Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Twisted Drama Everyone’s Talking About

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

From Smriti Mandhana to Manu Bhaker: Women Athletes Who Inspire Indian Sports | Women’s Day 2026

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Zohran Mamdani’s New York Home Targeted With Smoking Projectiles During Protest; Police Arrest Six — What We Know So Far

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Shocking Reports Emerge About The Girl Seen In The Video, Everything You Should Know

F1 Australian GP: Valtteri Bottas Retires With Technical Issue Amid Chaotic Race at Albert Park

‘To Take a Little Pressure Off’: Trump After US Grants “Permission” to India of 30-Day Waiver to Buy Russian oil Amid Middle East Tensions

‘Unka Bas Chale Toh…’ Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir’s Selfless Mentality Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

IND vs NZ: ‘Drop Him’ — Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Abhishek Sharma Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?
Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?
Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?
Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

QUICK LINKS