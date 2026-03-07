LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Previous Ticket Holders Offered Free Entry, Fans Surprised

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has announced a Mumbai 2.0 concert on April 12, 2026, after fans slammed the March 3 show for overcrowding and poor arrangements. Previous ticket holders will get free entry as organizers promise improved management, better infrastructure, and a safer concert experience.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 7, 2026 09:13:19 IST

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has declared his Mumbai 2.0 concert for April 12, 2026, after social media criticism of his recent performance because of logistical issues.

The direct response to this situation follows fans’ reports about severe overcrowding together with water shortages and poor visibility conditions that occurred during the P-Pop Culture India Tour stop on March 3. 

Aujla and his team, Team Innovation, established a solution to restore trust with his loyal supporters by providing all previous ticket holders free access to the new event. The artist intends to create a historical performance through his exceptional production, which will eliminate the “worst concert ever” reputation.

Complimentary Access

The decision to provide complimentary access to previous attendees serves as a bold corrective measure that addresses the mismanagement problems that occurred during the initial Mumbai leg.

The artist used Instagram to announce on March 7, 2026, that ticket buyers for the March 3rd event would receive free entry to the upcoming April 12th show, which would function as a complete replacement of the previous event.

The stateful solution resolved particular complaints that VIP ticket holders raised because they could not view the stage and because fans experienced extreme heat conditions.

The tour management uses free entry as a method to validate these complaints, which they need to solve before proceeding to their next tour locations in Chandigarh and Indore.

Karan Aujla Concert Management

The forthcoming Mumbai 2.0 event marks a crucial change in concert management approaches which will be used during the P-Pop Culture India Tour.

The event organizers are creating new ticketing and entry systems together with District by Zomato to stop the “insane” overcrowding which caused fans to faint at the previous venue.



The new ticket system will open on March 8, 2026, for customers who missed the first show, which features the “bigger and better” infrastructure.

The strategic reboot aims to achieve technical success from the Delhi opener, which attracted over 75000 visitors, by creating a safe environment that supports fan hydration and enables Aujla to deliver his dynamic show.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 9:13 AM IST
