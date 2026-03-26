IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Cancelled? BCCI Takes Big Call Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener at Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to skip the opening ceremony ahead of the IPL 2026 as per The Times of India report. The BCCI has reportedly taken this decision to show sensitivity and respect towards the 11 victims of the stampede tragedy that took place in Bengaluru on June 4 during the celebrations of RCB’s first IPL win.

However, the report adds that the BCCI will hold a grand closing ceremony on the day of the final on May 31.

“Due to last year’s tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025. However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31),” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

When Will IPL 2026 Begin?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition will start on March 28 in Bengaluru with hosts and defending champions RCB taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. The BCCI has only announced the schedule for phase one till April 12 and the schedule for the next phase is expected to come this week.

RCB vs SRH

Traditionally, the two finalists of the last season lock horns with each other in the tournament opener of the next edition but the BCCI has broken the norm this time. RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the finale of 2025 IPL but they will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first encounter.

The preparations are in full flow with Virat Kohli set to return to action. Kohli has been looking in sublime touch in white-ball cricket and the visuals from his net sessions suggest that he is looking to continue that purple patch.

On the other side, SRH will be led by Ishan Kishan in Pat Cummins’ absence who is their regular skipper. Cummins will miss the initial phase of the tournament as he is still recovering from a back injury. While Ishan has been named the stand-in captain, Abhishek Sharma will be his deputy.

Sunrisers have won the IPL once and interestingly, it was RCB who they defeated in 2016 final. Led by David Warner, SRH won their first title in the Indian Premier League.

Also Read: CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms New Opening Partner Ahead of IPL 2026, Surprise Pick Revealed | WATCH

