PNG Gas: Here’s How To Get The Connection Online, Availability In Your Area, Step-By-Step Process And Documents Required | Check Details Inside

PNG Gas: In a major policy shift, the Centre has tightened rules around domestic gas usage, making it clear that households with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections cannot continue using LPG cylinders alongside it.

PNG Users Must Surrender LPG Connections

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has amended the supply rules, stating that consumers with PNG connections will not be allowed to retain, apply for, or refill domestic LPG cylinders.

This means if pipeline gas is available and installed at your home, you will have to surrender your LPG connection. Authorities have also directed oil marketing companies to stop issuing new LPG connections or refills to such households.

The rule applies even to those who currently have both PNG and LPG. They will now be required to give up their LPG cylinders.

Why Government Has Taken This Step

The move comes amid concerns over LPG supply and distribution. With global energy uncertainties, especially tensions affecting fuel supply routes, the government is trying to ensure fair and efficient allocation of cooking gas.

Officials say allowing both PNG and LPG connections leads to duplication and uneven distribution. By restricting households to one fuel source, the government aims to improve supply management and prevent misuse or hoarding.

The policy also aligns with the broader push to expand PNG usage, which is considered a more stable and continuous fuel supply compared to cylinder-based systems.

How To Apply For A PNG Connection

To apply for a PNG connection, consumers can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of your local gas provider such as Indraprastha Gas Limited or Mahanagar Gas Limited Navigate to the “New PNG Connection” section Fill in personal and address details Upload required documents including Aadhaar and address proof Pay the installation or registration fee Submit the application and note the reference number

What It Means For Consumers

If PNG is available in your area and installed, LPG cylinders will no longer be allowed

Existing LPG users with PNG must surrender their connection

No new LPG connections or refills will be issued to PNG users

The government has clarified that the rule is part of a larger effort to streamline gas distribution and ensure availability for households that still depend entirely on LPG. With PNG infrastructure expanding across cities, more households are expected to transition fully to piped gas in the coming months.

Helpline Numbers And Support

For assistance related to LPG and PNG services:

Indian Oil Corporation: 1800-2333-555 | cxcare@indianoil.in

Bharat Petroleum: 1800-22-4344 | support@bharatpetroleum.in

Hindustan Petroleum: 1800-2333-555 | hpgas@hpcl.in

Indraprastha Gas Limited: 1800-102-5109 | care@igl.co.in

Mahanagar Gas Limited: 1800-22-9944 | customercare@mgl.co.in

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