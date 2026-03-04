Ayesha Khan Reveals Shocking Rape Threats, Replacement Over Weight: ‘I Am Almost Sexualized Every Day…’

Ayesha Khan, the breakout star of the hit track Shararat, recently pulled back the curtain on the harrowing realities of the entertainment industry.

She described her high school experience when she received rejection through her T-Series music video audition, which resulted in her removal from the project during the “We The Women” event.

The production team chose her for the final role, but they replaced her because of weight issues. The initial blow to her confidence developed into digital abuse, which she experiences today as the actor disclosed that he receives graphic rape threats and continuous sexual harassment every day.

Industry Body Shaming

The entertainment industry maintains strict physical appearance requirements, which Ayesha Khan failed to meet during her 12th grade studies.

The entertainment industry’s main company, T-Series, labeled her as “fat,” which resulted in her losing her career chance and starting her long battle with self-esteem issues.

Khan explains that the incidents of critique that took place at this time actually functioned as systematic rejections, which required her to spend three years unlearning the societal pressure to conform.

The transition from her teenage years as an “unfit” person to her status as a well-known celebrity shows her journey from seeking validation to establishing her own identity.

Persistent Digital Harassment

Ayesha Khan’s life has changed because public attention has created new dangers through online sexual violence that has become an everyday occurrence.

She revealed that regardless of her attire, she is sexualized daily, with rape threats appearing in her notifications with terrifying frequency. Khan demonstrated that people who write these comments do not use automated systems but rather create their own content.

She must spend time protecting herself because online abuse keeps coming, which forces her to stop sharing her work until she can handle the upcoming negative feedback and abusive comments.

