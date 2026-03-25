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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’

Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’

Comedian Kunal Kamra criticized Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) for “clout-chasing” and harming India’s comedy scene. The feud erupted after Allahbadia shared career comeback posts, prompting Kamra to call his tactics a “contraceptive for creativity,” sparking national debate among digital content creators.

Comedian Kunal Kamra Slams YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps Over ‘Latent’ Row,
Comedian Kunal Kamra Slams YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps Over ‘Latent’ Row,

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 25, 2026 21:57:46 IST

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Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’

The digital landscape in India recently saw a major conflict that involved stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is known as BeerBiceps.

The feud began when Kamra publicly accused Allahbadia of “milking” a controversy that emerged from the show India’s Got Latent. Allahbadia posted a message about his ten years of work, which showed his determination to restore his career after his legal battle and follower loss.

Kamra, who is known for his sharp humor and political commentary, found this story offensive because he believed Allahbadia was pretending to be a victim while neglecting the harm his behavior caused to the entire comedy industry.

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Creative Contraceptive Methods

Kunal Kamra complains that Allahbadia functions as a “contraceptive for creativity.” The actual developments that occurred after Allahbadia made his statement about India Got Latent created severe restrictions that affected digital content creators. Kamra demonstrated that while Allahbadia worked on his personal brand recovery.

Authorities called more than 30 artists and comedians to answer their summons, which included Kamra himself. The aftermath caused performance venues to conduct increased security checks, which resulted in show cancellations throughout the entire nation. according to Kamra.

The unthoughtful remarks of Allahbadia created a hostile professional environment that prevented comedians from using their creative freedom to generate income.

Fraud Casting Tactics India

Kamra described Allahbadia’s content strategy as “FraudCasting” and “clout chasing” because of its legal implications. The criticism shows how creators use controversial content to boost their audience base instead of accepting responsibility for their spoken words.

Kamra viewed Allahbadia’s post about his team’s struggle and his return with “heartfelt” content as a strategic plan to win public sympathy. The YouTuber received a request from Kamra to “lower his gaze” because of his status as a “hurdle for upward social change.”

Through his presentation of the situation, Kamra shows how people who use satire for social critique and those who value metrics above creative ecosystem health have different approaches to understanding the situation.

Also Read: Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

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Tags: BeerBicepsIndia Got Latenkunal kamraRanveer Allahbadia

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Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’

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Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’

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Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’
Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’
Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’
Why Did Kunal Kamra Call Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Stupid’ Over The ‘Latent’ Row? ‘The Whole Comedy Fraternity Took A Hit Because…’

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