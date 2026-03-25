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Home > Entertainment News > Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

Wikipedia has locked pages of Dhurandhar and its sequel after intense edit wars over labeling the films as “propaganda.” The platform imposed extended protection to prevent vandalism, allowing only trusted editors to make changes while debates over political content and source reliability continue.

Wikipedia Locked ‘Dhurandhar’ Pages
Wikipedia Locked ‘Dhurandhar’ Pages

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 25, 2026 20:58:32 IST

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Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

The Wikipedia digital encyclopedia has imposed editing restrictions on the articles about the 2025 film Dhurandhar and its 2026 sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The decision was made because users began to engage in “edit warring” activities, which involved them changing the main film descriptions to either include or remove the “propaganda” designation.

The first film was mostly classified as a spy-action thriller, while the second film contained political content about the 2016 demonetization and cross-border conflicts, which caused a major ideological divide among the contributors.

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Wikipedia administrators implemented “Extended Confirming Protection” to protect their content from “digital vandalism,” which allows only experienced editors with established track records to propose modifications.

Editorial Protection and Vandalism Prevention

The platform demonstrates its dedication to authentic information by protecting editorial content, which indicates its preference for verified facts over political viewpoints. The editors of Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a dispute about whether the critical reviews that described the film as “nationalist propaganda” represented common opinion or a minority view.

Wikipedia implements these locks to control access to “contentious topics” until users achieve a balanced understanding through talk page discussions, which prevent unauthorized changes.

The platform restricts access to its content because it wants to stop vandalism, which would turn its most visited pages into political battlefields during the film’s box-office peak.

Contentious Labeling and Source Reliability

The heart of the dispute lies in contentious labeling because internal debates about the film’s artistic value versus its political message create a disagreement between two groups.

The “propaganda” label supporters use the film’s depiction of actual intelligence operations and political figures as proof that the film supports governmental authority. The opposing editors contend that label requirements should be met through complete agreement about the reliability of sources because multiple mainstream reviews still acknowledge the film’s technical excellence and acting performances.

The silver lock icon stays active because different viewpoints need to be merged without giving too much importance to one particular perspective.

Also Read: ‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

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Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

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Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

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Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate
Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate
Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate
Amid Massive Box Office Success, Why Has Wikipedia Locked Dhurandhar Pages? ‘Spy Action Thriller Propaganda Film’ Tag Sparks Row Amid Growing Online Debate

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