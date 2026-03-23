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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

A viral AI-generated video has reimagined the climax of Dhurandhar 2, offering a more emotional and satisfying ending for Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar 2 AI Climax (IMAGE: X)
Dhurandhar 2 AI Climax (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 23, 2026 16:57:23 IST

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‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

Dhurandhar 2 Climax: An imagined alternative ending to Dhurandhar 2, created by an artificial intelligence-powered video, has gone viral on social media and provided fans with a more heartfelt conclusion to the life of the character of Ranveer Singh, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Climax Scene

In the movie, the first climax has a Jaskirat who is an undercover agent who has witnessed decades of violence, loss and alienation, returning to his native city after almost 20 years.

But he does not gather there together with his family, but rather stays apart. He observes his mother and sister at a distance, without being able to declare his identity, implying that by remaining apart, he is only protecting them by keeping them off the risks of the past.

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This sad and reserved ending evoked mixed feelings in most spectators, some urging the film to be more satisfying and show more happy moments during the reunion.

That is where the AI-created clip comes in. The video is a recreation of the climax when Jaskirat eventually finds the strength to go to his family.

In this alternative variant, he is depicted literally approaching his home and reuniting with his loved ones with a warm and rather closed and emotionally satisfying ending than the first, which intentionally attempts to avoid.

How did the Internet react?

The video has become instantly viral, and viewers have been posting it to their friends and discussing whether the film would have been better ended in this manner. 

One user stated, “One said, “Every men cried while watching the last scene of Dhurandhar 2.” Whereas, another stated, “It’s okay for taking AI video generation subscription for this scene.”

The next one added, “Wow, thanks mate. I can sleep peacefully now.” An individual shared, “Why ruin the whole point of the movie? This is not a Karan Johar movie… This is the reality of spies. Stop doing this bullshit.”

One user concluded, “Even AI cannot replicate superb acting by Ranveer Singh.” 

What is the real ending of Dhurandhaar 2? 

Interestingly, the real ending goes hand in hand with the entire theme of sacrifice in the film. The fact that Jaskirat prefers to remain hidden means the price of living as an espionage agent, when in most cases, duty may override personal happiness. 

The fact that he can no longer bond with his family supports the notion that there are decisions that can never be reversed.

In its turn, the AI video draws on a more optimistic storyline, providing viewers with an idea of the potential that might have happened had the character decided to pursue personal closure instead of duty.

With Dhurandhar 2 remaining the trending topic on the web, this fan-created twist emphasises the extent to which audiences are invested in the process of Jaskirat and how the alternate storytelling, enabled by AI, can offer new avenues to the fans to interact with their favourite movies.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

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‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

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‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

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‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family
‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family
‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family
‘Jaskirat Deserves Happy Ending’: AI Video Reimagines Dhurandhar 2’s Heart-Wrenching Climax Scene, Shows Ranveer Singh’s Character Meeting His Family

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