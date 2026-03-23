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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

Lissy Lakshmi, a well-known face of 1980s Malayalam cinema celebrated for films like Boeing Boeing and Chithram, is also recognised as the former wife of filmmaker Priyadarshan and mother to actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Lissy Lakshmi, Mammootty And Priyadarshan (Photo: IG)
Lissy Lakshmi, Mammootty And Priyadarshan (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 23, 2026 16:05:01 IST

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Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

Lissy Lakshmi, a well-known face of 1980s Malayalam cinema celebrated for films like Boeing Boeing and Chithram, is also recognised as the former wife of filmmaker Priyadarshan and mother to actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. After stepping away from films for years, she made a comeback in 2018.

Nearly a decade after their separation, Priyadarshan and Lissy have chosen to rekindle their relationship. Rather than remarrying to meet societal expectations, the two are now living together by choice, hoping to rediscover and complete the phase of life they once left unfinished.

Speculation about their reunion began when they were spotted together at an event hosted by Sibi Malayil’s family, where their warmth and ease with each other caught attention. The buzz grew stronger after Lissy shared photos featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

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Priyadarshan And Lissy Back Together

Priyadarshan has since confirmed that they are back together, though not bound by marriage. He remarked that, aside from the absence of a formal certificate, they are essentially sharing the same life again. Sources close to the family revealed that Mammootty personally met the couple to express his happiness over their reunion. He had recently visited Lissy’s Chennai studio during work on Patriot, which also marks a reunion between Mammootty and Mohanlal after many years.

Their children, Kalyani and Siddharth, reportedly played an important role in bringing them back together. However, the couple has decided against remarrying, placing greater value on companionship, friendship, and love over formal labels.

Priyadarshan and Lissy married in 1990 at the height of their careers, with Lissy stepping away from acting soon after. After 24 years together, they filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalised in 2016. Reflecting on that period, Lissy once described their separation as turbulent, unlike many amicable celebrity splits.

Priyadarshan later attributed the breakdown of their marriage to ego clashes, admitting that differences in expectations and upbringing played a significant role. Despite their past, he has maintained that mutual respect has always remained between them, even during their years apart.

Priyadarshan And Lissy Got Divorced because…

Speaking candidly about the separation, Lissy didn’t mince words. In an interaction with Onmanorama, she said, “My marriage with Mr Priyadarshan officially came to an end today. We signed the final documents at the Honourable Family Court in Chennai. It has been an incredibly difficult journey. In recent years, celebrity divorces—from Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan to Dileep and Manju Warrier, and more recently Amala Paul and AL Vijay—have largely been mutual decisions.”

She continued, “I’m sure those separations were painful too, but despite their differences, those couples chose to part with dignity. Ours, however, was different—it turned into a prolonged and bitter conflict, both inside and outside the courtroom, until a settlement was finally reached at the Honourable High Court in Chennai. In many ways, the nature of our divorce reflects the kind of marriage we had.”

Looking back, Lissy expressed a sense of closure and relief. “I feel lighter now. This marks the end of a long and challenging phase, and it’s time for all of us to move forward. I’m thankful to my lawyers, friends, and well-wishers for their constant support and prayers. I also appreciate the media friends who have been kind. I’m deeply grateful to my children for their love and strength, and above all, I thank God.”

Kalyani also once opened up about how the separation affected her. “It inevitably takes a toll—divorce impacts everyone. But I truly admire my parents for never letting their personal struggles disrupt our home. Whatever they were going through emotionally, they made sure it didn’t affect us.”

She acknowledged that the news was initially shocking, but added, “Of course, it was difficult at first, but today we’re in a much better place. There’s peace now, and my bond with both my parents has only grown stronger. That’s what matters the most.”

ALSO READ:  Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Shocking Racist Backlash Over Upcoming Harry Potter Role, Says He Received Threats Like ‘Quit or I’ll Murder You’

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Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

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Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

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Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid
Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid
Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid
Who Is Lissy? Malayalam Actress Reunites With Director And Ex-Husband Priyadarshan 10 Years After Divorce; Mammootty Played The Cupid

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