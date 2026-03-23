Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Shocking Racist Backlash Over Upcoming Harry Potter Role, Says He Received Threats Like ‘Quit or I’ll Murder You’

Actor Paapa Essiedu, who will portray Professor Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, has revealed that he has been subjected to racist abuse and even death threats following his casting.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Essiedu shared, “I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you.’” He added that such messages are not uncommon, saying that even a glance at social media exposes him to threats like someone claiming they would come to his house and kill him. While he believes he will be safe, Essiedu admitted the experience has taken an emotional toll, stressing that no one should face such hostility simply for doing their job—especially when he is “just playing a wizard.”

Paapa Essiedu’s Role in Harry Potter

Essiedu is set to take on the role of potions master Severus Snape in the new HBO adaptation of Harry Potter, a character famously portrayed by Alan Rickman in the original films. His casting last year sparked significant online backlash.

Despite the negativity, the actor said it has only strengthened his resolve. He explained that the abuse motivates him to make the character his own, particularly because of the importance of representation. Reflecting on his childhood, he said he often imagined himself at Hogwarts and finds it meaningful that children like him might now see themselves in that world—something that drives him to push past the hate.

Paapa Essiedu Previous Work

Known for his roles in Black Mirror and I May Destroy You, Essiedu also revealed that while he loved J. K. Rowling’s books growing up, he never watched the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. He recalled spending time in libraries as a child, where the Harry Potter books became a source of comfort and escape.

The upcoming series is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2027 with a completely new cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. Essiedu has signed on for a decade-long commitment to the role, acknowledging that while it will be a major life change, he is ready to embrace it—even noting that he could have children by the time the journey ends.

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