Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Mustafa Ahmed, who appears as spy Rizwan in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has taken an unconventional route from fitness training to acting. In the film, he plays Hamza’s trusted aide, adding depth to the narrative alongside Ranveer Singh’s undercover spy, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Before stepping into cinema, Mustafa built a strong reputation as a strength and conditioning coach in Bollywood. He trained several leading actors, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Hrithik Roshan, helping them achieve the physical transformations required for demanding roles.

His early life, however, was marked by challenges. Coming from an Afghani background and struggling with dyslexia, Mustafa left formal education at a young age. Reflecting on his journey in the Jag Of All Trades podcast, he shared that while academics weren’t his strength, he always had a natural inclination toward physical activity.

By the age of 21, he was earning Rs 1 lakh per month as a call centre team leader. However, a chance moment at a gym in Janakpuri changed everything. After assisting a woman who had been overlooked by a trainer, he later received a heartfelt letter from her crediting fitness with improving her marriage—an experience that inspired him to pursue fitness professionally.

Despite facing family opposition and being called “crazy” for leaving a stable job, Mustafa started over with a Rs 10,000-per-month role at a gym in West Delhi. His big break came at Fitness First, where within just three months he rose to become one of Asia’s top trainers. By 2009, he was managing up to 14 sessions a day and earning over Rs 1.4 lakh monthly.

Determined to elevate the status of Indian trainers on a global level, Mustafa built a strong presence in the industry. He played a key role in preparing actors for physically demanding roles, including Ranveer Singh’s transformation in Padmaavat and fitness training for Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

His move into acting was encouraged by director Aditya Dhar, who recognized his potential beyond fitness. Mustafa has often credited Dhar’s support and friendship for helping him transition into the world of acting.

Mustafa Ahmed’s journey is a testament to resilience and passion—rising from a modest gym job to becoming a respected celebrity trainer and actor, driven by determination and the courage to follow his true calling.

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