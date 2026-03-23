Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Before stepping into cinema, Mustafa built a strong reputation as a strength and conditioning coach in Bollywood. He trained several leading actors, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Hrithik Roshan.

Mustafa Ahmed (Photo: IG)
Mustafa Ahmed (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 23, 2026 12:45:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Mustafa Ahmed, who appears as spy Rizwan in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has taken an unconventional route from fitness training to acting. In the film, he plays Hamza’s trusted aide, adding depth to the narrative alongside Ranveer Singh’s undercover spy, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Before stepping into cinema, Mustafa built a strong reputation as a strength and conditioning coach in Bollywood. He trained several leading actors, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Hrithik Roshan, helping them achieve the physical transformations required for demanding roles.

His early life, however, was marked by challenges. Coming from an Afghani background and struggling with dyslexia, Mustafa left formal education at a young age. Reflecting on his journey in the Jag Of All Trades podcast, he shared that while academics weren’t his strength, he always had a natural inclination toward physical activity.

You Might Be Interested In

By the age of 21, he was earning Rs 1 lakh per month as a call centre team leader. However, a chance moment at a gym in Janakpuri changed everything. After assisting a woman who had been overlooked by a trainer, he later received a heartfelt letter from her crediting fitness with improving her marriage—an experience that inspired him to pursue fitness professionally.

Despite facing family opposition and being called “crazy” for leaving a stable job, Mustafa started over with a Rs 10,000-per-month role at a gym in West Delhi. His big break came at Fitness First, where within just three months he rose to become one of Asia’s top trainers. By 2009, he was managing up to 14 sessions a day and earning over Rs 1.4 lakh monthly.

Determined to elevate the status of Indian trainers on a global level, Mustafa built a strong presence in the industry. He played a key role in preparing actors for physically demanding roles, including Ranveer Singh’s transformation in Padmaavat and fitness training for Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

His move into acting was encouraged by director Aditya Dhar, who recognized his potential beyond fitness. Mustafa has often credited Dhar’s support and friendship for helping him transition into the world of acting.

Mustafa Ahmed’s journey is a testament to resilience and passion—rising from a modest gym job to becoming a respected celebrity trainer and actor, driven by determination and the courage to follow his true calling.

ALSO READ:  Fact Check: Is Dhurandhar 3 Titled As ‘Mayhem’ Set To Release In June 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind The VIRAL Post

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhurandhar 2home-hero-pos-15Mustafa Ahmedranveer singhSpy Rizwan

RELATED News

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 619 Crore Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, Chhaava

Who Is Maheen Gabol? Pakistan Politician Nabil Gabol’s Daughter In Spotlight Amid Dhurandhar 2 Character Yalina Jamali Link

Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama

LATEST NEWS

After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Pakistani Police Launch Search For ‘Ranveer Singh-Coded Indian Spies’ In Lyari Town As Video Goes Viral | Watch

BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

PSL 2026 Schedule Revised: 44 Matches, Two Venues, Zero Crowds — Full Details Inside

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Crude Oil Price Surge: Brent Jumps 60% to $112 in 30 Days Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict; India Imports Crash, LNG Supply Hit

Odisha B.Ed 2026 Application Begins: How To Apply Online

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

IPL 2026 Full Schedule: BCCI Drops Big Update — Remaining Fixtures Set to Be Announced Before RCB vs SRH Opener

Germany Faces Severe Labour Shortage As Industries Turn To Indian Workers To Replace Retiring Workforce, Opening New Opportunities For Skilled Migrants

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2
Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2
Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2
Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

QUICK LINKS