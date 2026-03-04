Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

During a Holi celebration, Mannara Chopra responded to Saher Bamla’s “Pani waste mat karo” remark with “Karlo pani waste, Holi hai.” The exchange went viral, igniting debate on selective environmentalism, cultural identity, and perceived bias in Bollywood.

Mannara Chopra’s ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Retort Triggers Viral Holi Debate
Mannara Chopra’s ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Retort Triggers Viral Holi Debate

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 4, 2026 09:02:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

The festive spirit of Holi actually produces “performative virtue signaling,” which the current year demonstrates as a typical result.

Actress and influencer Mannara Chopra created a viral moment during a recent celebration when she attempted to wish her fans Happy Holi.

Saher Bamla, a Muslim woman present at the scene, made her statement as she appeared on camera by saying “Pani waste mat karo,” which translates to “Don’t waste water.” Mannara chose to deliver her response through a direct accusation against water wastage, which she delivered in her statement “Karlo pani waste, Holi hai.”

You Might Be Interested In

Mannara Chopra Viral Video

The public now shows increasing weariness about selective environmentalism because the social media platforms have made the interaction between their environmental organizations accessible to their users.



Mannara’s refusal to back down is being viewed by many as a rare show of spine in an industry that frequently adopts “woke” narratives to appease specific demographics.

The interruptions were dismissed by her because she believed Hindu festivals should not require conservation lectures, which Hindu temples do not give during their other yearly celebrations.

The supporters of this movement regarded water as a secondary issue because they wanted to restore their ability to celebrate without facing continuous moral judgment.

Cultural Identity Pushback

The event demonstrates how public figures now handle the anti-Hindu bias that people associate with Bollywood. People who watch the clip from Mannara’s character because they find her personality to be extreme, yet people who watch the video agree that she showed real naturalness.

Her direct answer to the situation proved to be her main way of opposing the selective ethical standards that dominated the field where social branding took precedence over actual cultural customs.

Through her decision to celebrate the festival joy she created a dialogue about how people should resist unrequested activist demands during important cultural times.

Also Read: ‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Holi controversyMannara ChopraSaher Bamlaviral videowater wastage debate

RELATED News

Who Is Sapthami Gowda? Kantara Actress Slams Paparazzi For Inappropriate Photo Angles Says ‘Unnecessary Zooms That Focus On Our Bodies Rather Than Our Work’

‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Ongoing Global Crisis: ‘It’s Hard. It’s Heavy…Yet There’s Light Ahead’

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

WATCH | Massive Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Near US Consulate In Dubai; Fire Quickly Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Qatar Defense Ministry Confirms Iranian Missile Strike On US Al‑Udeid Base, Air Defense Intercepts One; No Casualties

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown
Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown
Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown
Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

QUICK LINKS