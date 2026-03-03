LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary stunned fans, swapping his white hat for a gangster role in a viral short film. His intense performance, viral online, reveals hidden acting talent and a striking transformation from calm umpire to menacing criminal.

ICC Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Fans With Viral Gangster Acting Debut
ICC Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Fans With Viral Gangster Acting Debut

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 3, 2026 13:43:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

The cricket field maintains its standard procedures through its established patterns of decision-making, which operate during matches, but Anil Chaudhary, who works as an ICC umpire, has adopted a new role that contrasts with his traditional white umpiring hat.

Chaudhary shocked the sports world when he made his first appearance as an actor in a short film project where he played a dangerous character from organized crime.

The social media world has spread a viral video that shows him evolving from his usual quiet personality into a battle-hardened criminal role, which he performs through his ability to detect LBW cases. The fans who regularly see him perform boundary signals now watch him act, which demonstrates his commanding screen presence that matches his performance at the baseball field.

You Might Be Interested In

Acting Transition

Anil Chaudhary’s career change from sports to theater demonstrates an extraordinary acting transformation that common people cannot understand.

Chaudhary has dedicated himself completely to acting because he chose a different path than typical cricket appearances, which show players as they are. He spent several weeks developing his body movements to change from the “umpire’s stance” to a more menacing and hardened way of walking.

International cricket requires players to maintain their coolness while facing public observation, which creates a special atmosphere that helps actors develop their skills. His first performance shows that sports officials possess hidden artistic abilities that go beyond their usual activities defined by rules.

Viral Performance

This viral performance, which has spread across digital platforms, has generated multiple millions of views within hours through its shared scene clips. State-of-the-art reports indicate that the “gangster” aesthetic, complete with intense lighting and a rugged wardrobe, has made him almost unrecognizable to casual viewers.



Social media influencers and cricket pundits alike have praised his screen presence, noting that his natural, gravelly voice adds an authentic layer to the criminal protagonist he portrays.

The sudden rise in his online presence creates an unusual occasion for a match official because he draws public attention without showing any signs of making a contentious on-field ruling.

Also Read: Harry Styles’ Concert Hits Netflix, Fans Brace For A Surprise They Won’t See Coming!

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anil-chaudharyICC umpire

RELATED News

Harry Styles’ Concert Hits Netflix, Fans Brace For A Surprise They Won’t See Coming!

Iranian Actress Mandana Karimi Praises Trump After Khamenei’s Assassination, Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Says ‘You’ll Be Remembered As Cyrus The Great’

Was Quentin Tarantino and Family Killed in Israel-Iran War? Truth Behind Viral Bombing Rumours and AI Death Hoax Revealed

When will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release? Aditya Dhar Pushes Date From Holi 2026 As Fans Eagerly Wait For Part 2 Of The Spy Saga

Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi? Iranian Actress Scared Of Returning To Iran Says ‘They’ll Kill Me’ After Opposing Khamenei

LATEST NEWS

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Xiaomi 17 Series All Set To Debut In India: Leica Camera, 6330mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset—Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Has Iran Closed Strait Of Hormuz? What This Strategic Oil Route Is And How It Could Hit Global Crude Prices

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

New Delhi YMCA Organizes Cyclothon 3.0: 180 Riders Pedal for a Pollution-Free Environment

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins; Check Exam Date And Direct Link To Apply

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

‘Stocked And Ready To Win’: Trump Claims ‘Virtually Unlimited Supply Of Weapons’ Amid Concerns Of Long-drawn US-Iran War

WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay in London Ahead of IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut
‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut
‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut
‘Goli Toh Chalegi’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shocks Everyone As Gangster, Fans Are Left Speechless By Acting Debut

QUICK LINKS