Harry Styles’ Concert Hits Netflix, Fans Brace For A Surprise They Won’t See Coming!

Harry Styles Brings Manchester Concert to Netflix for One Night Only

Harry Styles is taking his upcoming one-night-only Manchester concert to streaming giant Netflix. The pop star’s first concert in nearly three years, set for this Friday in Manchester, England, will be filmed and released on Sunday, March 8, streaming at 7 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, as reported by Variety.

The announcement comes right after Styles’ debut live performance of the new era at the Brit Awards this past weekend, where he showcased his choreography to the album’s lead single, “Aperture.” Fans can expect a high-energy experience that captures the pop icon at his dynamic best.

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester – Netflix Special

Titled “Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester,” the Netflix special is produced by Fulwell Entertainment. A teaser released with the announcement shows Styles and his band rehearsing while he mimics Netflix’s famous “tudum” sound and cracks a smile. The glimpse promises a behind-the-scenes look that combines music, personality, and candid moments with the star.

Together, Together – The Upcoming World Tour

Following the March 6 concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live, Styles embarks on his world tour, Together, Together, featuring multi-night residencies in seven major cities. The tour kicks off on May 16 with 10 shows in Amsterdam and includes 12 nights in London, where he is set to break two Wembley Stadium records. Additional stops include four shows in São Paulo, six nights in Mexico City, 30 shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and performances in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

With the Netflix special and a massive global tour, Styles is poised to deliver a landmark year in live music. Fans who cannot attend in person now have the chance to experience the Manchester concert from anywhere in the world, ensuring that this iconic performance reaches audiences everywhere.

All Inputs From ANI.

