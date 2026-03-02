LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Wedding rumours explode after Law Roach hinted that Zendaya and Tom Holland’s “wedding has already happened” at the 2026 Actor Awards. From their 2024 engagement to Zendaya’s ring sightings, fans now believe the famously private couple may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Married?
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Married?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 2, 2026 09:23:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

The internet is experiencing a wild reaction to the daring announcement that Zendaya’s stylist and best friend Law Roach made. Roach revealed a major secret during his red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards, which has led fans to believe that the “Spider-Man” couple has already married.

Roach playfully answered the question about their relationship status by stating, “The wedding has already happened.” You missed it,” which he confirmed as “very true” before leaving the conversation.

Secret Wedding Confirmation

The secret wedding rumors have reached their highest point because of what they said. The couple have maintained their private nature throughout their relationship, which started in 2013 and ended with their planned wedding.

You Might Be Interested In

The couple’s high-profile engagement in late 2024, which included Tom Holland asking Zendaya’s parents for permission and Zendaya wearing a 5-carat diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, marks their next logical step to marriage.

Recent sightings of Zendaya sporting a gold band on her ring finger only add fuel to the fire, which suggests that the couple may have selected a private ceremony that occurred in a concealed location away from paparazzi observation.

Holland-Zendaya Relationship Timeline

The relationship timeline between Hollywood’s most popular couple shows how their partnership developed from their years of friendship and professional teamwork.

The two actors who first met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016 have maintained their personal relationship despite their rising global fame.

The couple started to share their private life with the public through their 2021 “car kiss” confirmation and Tom’s announcement that Zendaya should be called his “fiancée” at last year’s event.

The two actors now share their personal lives with their professional work because both will appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Also Read: BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 9:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Law Roachsecret wedding rumourstom hollandZendaya

RELATED News

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

Quentin Tarantino And David Fincher Team Up For Explosive Netflix ‘Cliff Booth’ Spinoff Starring Brad Pitt- What Fans Can Expect

Shakira India Tour: Mumbai Awaits As ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Sensation Set For Sizzling Comeback After 19 Years, Most Expensive Ticket Price Will Shock You- Check Details

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

LATEST NEWS

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Three Straight Semi-Final Meetings – What India vs England Head-to-Head Looks Like

Stocks To Watch Today: OMCs, Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL India, Lupin, NCC, HG Infra, Niva Bupa, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors In Focus Amid Geopolitical Crisis On 2 Februray

Happy Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

Israel Bombs Hezbollah Strongholds In Beirut Lebanon Hours After Rocket Attack, Ceasefire Shattered After Killing Of Ali Khamenei – Middle East On Brink

Was The Cyprus Blast Near UK’s RAF Akrotiri Base Caused By Iranian Drones? ‘Security Threat’ Declared: Reports

UK PM Keir Starmer Allows US To Use British Bases For Defensive Strikes Against Iran, Describes The Situation As ‘Clearly Dangerous’

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint
Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint
Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint
Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

QUICK LINKS