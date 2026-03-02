Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

The internet is experiencing a wild reaction to the daring announcement that Zendaya’s stylist and best friend Law Roach made. Roach revealed a major secret during his red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards, which has led fans to believe that the “Spider-Man” couple has already married.

Roach playfully answered the question about their relationship status by stating, “The wedding has already happened.” You missed it,” which he confirmed as “very true” before leaving the conversation.

Secret Wedding Confirmation

The secret wedding rumors have reached their highest point because of what they said. The couple have maintained their private nature throughout their relationship, which started in 2013 and ended with their planned wedding.

The couple’s high-profile engagement in late 2024, which included Tom Holland asking Zendaya’s parents for permission and Zendaya wearing a 5-carat diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, marks their next logical step to marriage.

Recent sightings of Zendaya sporting a gold band on her ring finger only add fuel to the fire, which suggests that the couple may have selected a private ceremony that occurred in a concealed location away from paparazzi observation.

Holland-Zendaya Relationship Timeline

The relationship timeline between Hollywood’s most popular couple shows how their partnership developed from their years of friendship and professional teamwork.

The two actors who first met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016 have maintained their personal relationship despite their rising global fame.

The couple started to share their private life with the public through their 2021 “car kiss” confirmation and Tom’s announcement that Zendaya should be called his “fiancée” at last year’s event.

The two actors now share their personal lives with their professional work because both will appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

