BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei death ali khamenei dead iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

At the 46th BRIT Awards in Manchester, Olivia Dean swept four major awards, Rosé made K-pop history, and Ozzy Osbourne received a Lifetime Achievement Award, marking a night of record-breaking wins, global performances, and unforgettable musical moments.

BRIT Awards 2026 Winners List
BRIT Awards 2026 Winners List

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 1, 2026 09:08:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

The 46th BRIT Awards, which occurred on February 28, 2026, delivered an extraordinary musical show at Manchester’s Co-op Live because it was the first time the awards show traveled to a location outside of London.

Host Jack Whitehall used his entertaining personality to establish a vital platform that displayed both British musical talent and global music achievements.

The night belonged to Olivia Dean, who achieved an outstanding achievement by winning four awards, which included the Artist and Album of the Year titles for The Art of Loving.

You Might Be Interested In

The ceremony included two historical events, which started with Harry Styles introducing his new song “Aperture” and ended with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of their father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Olivia Dean Dominates

The 2026 ceremony will be remembered as the pinnacle of Olivia Dean’s meteoric rise. The major category victory established Dean as the top singer who represents her generation.

Her haul included Artist of the Year Best Pop Act and Album of the Year but it was her collaboration with Sam Fender on the hit “Rein Me In” that captured the Song of the Year trophy.

Fender himself didn’t leave empty-handed because he won the Alternative/Rock Act title. Dean’s dominating performance shows that British music now values authentic storytelling through soulful music, which both the voting academy and the public found appealing.

K-Pop History

Rosé achieved a historic accomplishment for global music when she became the first K-pop artist to win a BRIT Award. The International Song of the Year award went to her viral track “APT,” which she performed with Bruno Mars.

The track established a significant cultural achievement for UK music and its associated genre. K-pop music spread through the event because Rosé won the award, while Golden performed to show the increasing popularity of the musical style.

The awards recognized Rosalía as International Artist, Wolf Alice as Group of the Year, and Lola Young as Breakthrough Artist of 2026 who deserved to receive this honor.

Also Read: ‘Accused’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta Deliver A Nuanced, Gripping Drama That Keeps You Hooked Till The End

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BRIT Awards 2026k-popOlivia DeanOzzy Osbourne

RELATED News

Who Is Sonal Chauhan? ‘Jannat’ Star Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Israel–Iran Attacks

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Announced: Dates, Venue, Tickets, Hotel Packages and Eligibility Details Out

Stars Shine with Dance and Comedy at Mumbai’s First “True Vertical Awards”

LATEST NEWS

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

Iran Appoints Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi As IRGC’s New Commander-in-Chief Amid Escalating US-Israel Strikes

Iran-Israel Tensions: 444 Flights Cancelled Today, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Alert; Check Out Latest Update From Air India, Qatar Airways

Iranians Cheer, Dance and Play Music in Streets After Iran Confirms Khamenei’s Death in US-Israel Strikes | Watch Viral Videos

Iran State Media Confirms ‘Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead’: 40 Days of Public Mourning Announced After US-Israel Strikes

Loud Explosions, Gunfire Heard in Kabul as Afghanistan-Pakistan Border War Escalates After Airstrikes

Iran Confirms Khamenei Family Killed in US-Israel Strikes: Daughter, Grandchild, Daughter-in-Law & Son-in-Law Dead as Tehran Tensions Explode

Iranian Drone Strike Hits Burj Al Arab Hotel Following Dubai Airport Attack Amid Gulf Tensions — Watch Video

Cryptic ‘X’ Post From Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Account Fuels Mystery After Reports Of His Assassination By Trump

Why Is 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS Still Trending After 2 Months? Everything You Should Know

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List
BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List
BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List
BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

QUICK LINKS