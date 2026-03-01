BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

The 46th BRIT Awards, which occurred on February 28, 2026, delivered an extraordinary musical show at Manchester’s Co-op Live because it was the first time the awards show traveled to a location outside of London.

Host Jack Whitehall used his entertaining personality to establish a vital platform that displayed both British musical talent and global music achievements.

The night belonged to Olivia Dean, who achieved an outstanding achievement by winning four awards, which included the Artist and Album of the Year titles for The Art of Loving.

The ceremony included two historical events, which started with Harry Styles introducing his new song “Aperture” and ended with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of their father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Olivia Dean Dominates

The 2026 ceremony will be remembered as the pinnacle of Olivia Dean’s meteoric rise. The major category victory established Dean as the top singer who represents her generation.

Her haul included Artist of the Year Best Pop Act and Album of the Year but it was her collaboration with Sam Fender on the hit “Rein Me In” that captured the Song of the Year trophy.

Fender himself didn’t leave empty-handed because he won the Alternative/Rock Act title. Dean’s dominating performance shows that British music now values authentic storytelling through soulful music, which both the voting academy and the public found appealing.

K-Pop History

Rosé achieved a historic accomplishment for global music when she became the first K-pop artist to win a BRIT Award. The International Song of the Year award went to her viral track “APT,” which she performed with Bruno Mars.

The track established a significant cultural achievement for UK music and its associated genre. K-pop music spread through the event because Rosé won the award, while Golden performed to show the increasing popularity of the musical style.

The awards recognized Rosalía as International Artist, Wolf Alice as Group of the Year, and Lola Young as Breakthrough Artist of 2026 who deserved to receive this honor.

