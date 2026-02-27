‘Accused’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta Deliver A Nuanced, Gripping Drama That Keeps You Hooked Till The End

Accused Movie Review: Accused attempts to position itself as a sharp, contemporary thriller, centring on a same-sex relationship and serious allegations that unravel a seemingly stable life. While the film may resonate with viewers accustomed to global, English-language storytelling, its themes and tonal choices could prove polarizing for sections of the mainstream Indian audience.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film blends psychological drama with social commentary, but the execution leaves room for debate.

Storyline: A Career, A Relationship, And Explosive Allegations

The film follows Geetika (Konkona Sen Sharma), a successful doctor who is elevated to the position of Dean at her hospital. She shares a relationship with a younger partner, Meera (Pratibha Ranta), and the couple is planning to adopt a child and move forward with their lives.

However, Geetika’s world collapses when anonymous allegations of sexual harassment surface against her. As more complaints emerge and one accuser steps forward publicly, an investigation begins. The controversy not only threatens her professional standing but also strains her relationship with Meera, who discovers uncomfortable truths about Geetika’s past. What unfolds thereafter is a tense narrative driven by suspicion, betrayal and emotional conflict.

At under two hours, the film maintains a tight grip and rarely loses momentum. The pacing keeps viewers engaged, even as the subject matter grows heavier.

Where The Film Divides Opinion

While Accused earns credit for its bold premise and narrative control, certain aspects may not sit comfortably with all viewers. The film tackles same-sex relationships and serious allegations head-on, presenting them in a stark and unapologetic manner.

The climax, however, feels somewhat underwhelming compared to the buildup. Additionally, the tonal shift toward overt social messaging in the final stretch appears abrupt, diluting the impact of what began as a focused thriller. The transition from an investigative drama to a broader ideological commentary feels uneven, leaving the conclusion less satisfying than expected.

Technical Merits And Performances

Technically, the film is a mixed effort. The cinematography remains functional, while the sound design enhances tension effectively. Production design and colour grading lend a moody texture, though the dark palette occasionally feels excessive. Editing is crisp, ensuring the narrative never drags.

Performance-wise, the film stands tall. Konkona Sen Sharma delivers a commanding act, carrying the emotional and dramatic weight with remarkable depth. Pratibha Ranta offers a sincere performance, holding her own despite sharing screen space with a powerhouse actor. Supporting actors including Sukant Goel and Monica Mahendru provide steady backing.

