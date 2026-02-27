LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

Allu Sirish is all set to begin a new chapter with his longtime partner, Nayanika Reddy. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad last year and had earlier shared that they would tie the knot in March 2026.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
February 27, 2026 13:28:10 IST

Allu Sirish is all set to begin a new chapter with his longtime partner, Nayanika Reddy. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad last year and had earlier shared that they would tie the knot in March 2026.

Taking to Instagram, Sirish confirmed that their wedding will take place on March 6, 2026, as a private celebration with close family and friends. Ahead of the big day, they will host a pre-wedding reception for members of the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios on March 2. Sharing the news, he wrote that while the wedding will be intimate, they are excited to celebrate with the industry in a grand yet special gathering.

Back in December, Sirish had announced the wedding in a lighthearted reel featuring his brothers’ children — Arha, Ayaan, and Anvitha. In the playful video, the children ask him about his wedding date, to which he responds, “March 6, 2026.” When asked about the sangeet, he jokingly replies, “We are South Indians! We don’t do it,” recreating a popular meme moment.

Sirish and Nayanika’s love story began on October 31, 2023, at a celebration hosted ahead of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding. Recalling the moment, Sirish shared that Nayanika was invited by her best friend to the party, and that evening marked the first time they truly connected.

Reflecting on their journey, Sirish wrote that two years later, they are “happily in love and engaged,” adding that someday he would tell his children this is “How I Met Your Mother.” He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nayanika’s friends for warmly welcoming him into their circle.



The celebrations have already begun in full swing. The couple hosted a pre-wedding bash for friends in Dubai in January, followed by a cocktail party thrown by his brother. Traditional rituals have also commenced, including the pasupu danchadam (turmeric grinding) ceremony at home, with the pelli koduku and pelli kuturu ceremonies set to take place ahead of the wedding.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 1:20 PM IST
Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

QUICK LINKS