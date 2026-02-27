Who Is Anand Deverakonda? Vijay’s Brother Welcomes Rashmika Mandanna Into Family, Sharing A Sweet Post On Social Media, “Fans Used To Ask ‘Vadina Ela Unaru?”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in the morning, followed by a second ceremony in the evening to honour Rashmika’s Kodava roots.

After the celebrations, the newlyweds delighted fans by sharing dreamy wedding pictures. Later, Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, posted an emotional note welcoming his “vadina” (sister-in-law in Telugu) to the family. Let’s take a closer look on Anand Deverakonda.

Anand Deverakonda has steadily built a strong and independent identity in Telugu cinema, moving beyond comparisons to his brother, Vijay Deverakonda. With a careful choice of grounded, relatable stories, he has positioned himself as a dependable leading man, particularly admired for portraying sincere “boy-next-door” characters that strike a chord with younger audiences.

Anand Deverakonda’s Early Life and a Defining Career Shift

Born on 15 March 1992 in Hyderabad, Anand’s journey into cinema was far from conventional. Unlike many actors who enter the industry early, he first pursued academics and professional stability.

He completed his schooling at Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School before moving to the United States for higher studies, where he earned a Master’s degree in Technology Management from the University of Illinois. After graduation, Anand worked at Deloitte in the U.S., choosing financial security and responsibility at a time when his brother Vijay was striving to establish himself in films. His corporate career not only provided stability but also allowed him to support his family during a crucial phase.

Yet, despite professional success, Anand felt drawn toward creative expression. Determined to follow his passion, he returned to India and made his acting debut with the 2019 period romantic drama Dorasaani, reportedly. While the film saw moderate commercial success, it introduced him as a promising new face in Telugu cinema.

Anand Deverakonda Finding His Voice in Cinema

Anand’s breakthrough came with the 2020 direct-to-OTT release Middle Class Melodies. The film earned praise for its realistic depiction of small-town aspirations and middle-class life. His understated and natural performance resonated strongly with viewers, solidifying his image as a relatable, everyday hero.

The turning point of his career arrived in 2023 with the romantic drama Baby. The film became a cultural phenomenon, grossing over ₹100 crore and emerging as a major blockbuster. Anand’s emotionally layered portrayal received widespread acclaim, firmly establishing him as a bankable star.

The success of Baby translated into significant accolades:

· SIIMA Award (2024): Critics Best Actor – Telugu

· Santosham Film Award (2023): Best Actor

· Filmfare Nomination (2024): Best Actor – Telugu

Anand took to Instagram to share two photos — one of him hugging the couple and another capturing the bride and groom during a wedding ritual. In his heartfelt message, he reminisced about how fans would often shout, “Vadina ela unaru?” (How’s the sister-in-law?) whenever Rashmika and Vijay were seen together in public. He confessed that he never quite knew how to respond at the time, but now, seeing his brother married to the love of his life, it all feels meaningful.

Calling Rashmika “the most positive and compassionate person,” Anand expressed his joy at gaining her as his vadina and prayed that the couple would keep smiling together for a lifetime. “There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react,” he wrote, adding, “Today, my brother is married, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!”

The couple is reportedly set to host their wedding reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, with several celebrities from both the Hindi and South film industries expected to attend.

