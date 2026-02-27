LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > VIROSH Wedding Wishes: Bollywood and South Celebs Unite To Celebrate Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda's D- Day

Filmmaker Karan Johar and many other Bollywood and South shared warm notes on Instagram, congratulating the newlyweds and wishing them years of happiness, joy, love, and blessings.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 27, 2026 11:23:03 IST

As fans continue to admire the stunning wedding photos, several celebrities have stepped forward to extend their heartfelt wishes. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a warm note on Instagram, congratulating the newlyweds and wishing them years of happiness, joy, love, and blessings.

Kriti Sanon also expressed her happiness on social media, writing an emotional message filled with love and admiration for the couple. She described the wedding frame as overflowing with love and joy, wished them a lifetime of beautiful memories, and shared how deeply moved she was seeing Rashmika’s teary-eyed smile. Calling her one of the purest-hearted people she knows, Kriti sent the couple a big, heartfelt hug.

Actor Nani took to X to send his blessings, wishing Vijay and Rashmika a blissful and beautiful life together. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reshared their wedding pictures on her Instagram story and congratulated the pair.

Several other celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Mira Kapoor, and Vidya Balan, also filled the comments section with warm wishes and affectionate messages.

In a ceremony that seemed straight out of a fairytale, Vijay and Rashmika began their new journey together on Thursday, tying the knot in the presence of close family and friends in Udaipur. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the wedding along with heartfelt notes dedicated to each other.

For her big day, Rashmika wore a stunning rust saree with a striking red border designed by Anamika Khanna. The saree featured temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, highlighted with detailed antique gold handwork.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Pics: Virosh  Finally Married, Couple Shares Regal, Dreamy Moments From Lavish Kodava Ceremony

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:19 AM IST
QUICK LINKS