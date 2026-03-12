LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

Reports say a Change.org petition urging BELIFT LAB and its parent company HYBE to let Heeseung pursue solo projects while remaining in ENHYPEN surpassed one million signatures within just 48 hours.

Heeseung Exits Enhypen To Launch Solo Career As Group Continues With Six Members
Heeseung Exits Enhypen To Launch Solo Career As Group Continues With Six Members

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 12, 2026 18:09:48 IST

Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

In the two days since ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB announced that member Heeseung would be leaving the group to focus on a solo career, fans have responded swiftly — and in overwhelming numbers.

Reports say a Change.org petition urging BELIFT LAB and its parent company HYBE to let Heeseung pursue solo projects while remaining in ENHYPEN surpassed one million signatures within just 48 hours. At the time of writing, the petition has collected more than 1.23 million signatures.

The petition’s creators published the message in Korean, Japanese, and English, a deliberate move that reflects ENHYPEN’s international fanbase and key markets. Addressed directly to BELIFT LAB and HYBE, the petition does not oppose Heeseung’s solo ambitions. Instead, it asks the companies to find a way for him to explore individual opportunities while continuing as a member of the seven-member group.

“While we fully support Heeseung’s artistic growth and his chance to explore solo music,” the petition states, “we strongly believe that pursuing a solo career should not require leaving ENHYPEN.”

It also highlights that many K-pop artists successfully manage both group promotions and solo work, including artists under HYBE. Fans describe Heeseung as “an essential part of ENHYPEN’s identity,” praising his contributions as a vocalist, performer, and supportive teammate.

The petition concludes by emphasizing the group’s unity. “ENHYPEN’s strength has always been the seven members growing together. We hope the company will reconsider this decision and pursue a path that allows Heeseung’s solo artistry to flourish without separating him from the group.”

In a statement to Billboard on Wednesday, March 11, the label explained its reasoning, “We concluded that allowing Heeseung to fully focus on his solo career, rather than pursuing solo activities alongside the team, would ultimately be the most fulfilling path for both ENHYPEN and Heeseung.”

Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

