Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Belift Lab confirmed that Heeseung will permanently leave ENHYPEN to pursue a solo career reflecting his evolving musical vision. The K-pop star will remain under the agency while preparing his first solo album, as ENHYPEN continues future activities as a six-member group.

Heeseung Exits Enhypen To Launch Solo Career As Group Continues With Six Members
Heeseung Exits Enhypen To Launch Solo Career As Group Continues With Six Members

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 10, 2026 15:08:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Belift Lab announced on March 10, 2026, that Heeseung will permanently exit ENHYPEN, which has created a major disturbance throughout the international K-pop industry.

The eldest group member, who has dedicated six years to developing the group’s vocal style, will now pursue a solo career that better matches his changing artistic direction.

The agency confirmed that this pivot comes after extensive internal deliberations regarding the group’s long-term trajectory and Heeseung’s personal creative goals.

You Might Be Interested In

The agency confirmed that the original seven-member lineup has ended, but they made this decision because Heeseung wanted to follow his own musical path, which differed from the group’s existing sound.

Distinct Musical Vision and Solo Evolution

Heeseung wants to establish his own musical identity, which he has been developing for multiple years now. The artist has created so much new music through his songwriting and production work that he needs to release his complete collection through a different platform than his group.

The departure should be understood as an ongoing process because Heeseung will continue to work under BELIFT LAB while he dedicates all his efforts to his first solo album.

The new chapter enables him to explore different musical styles and vocal techniques that showcase his personal development because he has moved away from the vampire-aesthetic pop-rock and synth-heavy soundscapes that characterized his time with the band.

Enhypen Future Activities as a Six-Member Unit

The group will undergo a formal reorganization after this structural change because all future ENHYPEN activities will be conducted by the six-member unit, which includes Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

The agency has assured ENGENE fans that the remaining members will continue their performance schedule and global events without any interruptions.

The group intends to demonstrate their new musical chemistry through their upcoming comeback, which will miss Heeseung’s signature “ace” performance style.

Heeseung wrote a letter to his bandmates in which he expressed his deep gratitude while asking fans to support both the group and his upcoming solo projects, which will unfold as two separate yet connected journeys.

Also Read: Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 3:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Belift LabENHYPENENHYPEN lineup changeHeeseungHeeseung solo career

RELATED News

Is Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Upcoming Biopic? Actress To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

LATEST NEWS

Has Iran Successfully Engineered A Global Energy Crisis? How Strait Of Hormuz Closure Pushed Oil Prices Higher, Pressured Trump To Soften Tone

How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

Renault To Introduce Bridger Concept In India: Spare Wheel Tailgate, Off-Road Styling, And Hybrid Powertrain, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Cheat on Natasa Stankovic With Mahieka Sharma? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Post

Australia-India Partnership Takes Step Closer To Green Steel Through World-First Use Of AG Waste In Steelmaking

Lok Sabha Chaos: 118 MPs Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla, Alleging ‘Blatant Partisanship,’ Opposition Says ‘He Cannot Rise Above The Constitution’

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Does The Real Clip Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

PNRC GNM Result 2024 Out For First Year Students; Check Details Online

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next
Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next
Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next
Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

QUICK LINKS