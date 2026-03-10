Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Belift Lab announced on March 10, 2026, that Heeseung will permanently exit ENHYPEN, which has created a major disturbance throughout the international K-pop industry.

The eldest group member, who has dedicated six years to developing the group’s vocal style, will now pursue a solo career that better matches his changing artistic direction.

The agency confirmed that this pivot comes after extensive internal deliberations regarding the group’s long-term trajectory and Heeseung’s personal creative goals.

The agency confirmed that the original seven-member lineup has ended, but they made this decision because Heeseung wanted to follow his own musical path, which differed from the group’s existing sound.

Distinct Musical Vision and Solo Evolution

Heeseung wants to establish his own musical identity, which he has been developing for multiple years now. The artist has created so much new music through his songwriting and production work that he needs to release his complete collection through a different platform than his group.

The departure should be understood as an ongoing process because Heeseung will continue to work under BELIFT LAB while he dedicates all his efforts to his first solo album.

The new chapter enables him to explore different musical styles and vocal techniques that showcase his personal development because he has moved away from the vampire-aesthetic pop-rock and synth-heavy soundscapes that characterized his time with the band.

Enhypen Future Activities as a Six-Member Unit

The group will undergo a formal reorganization after this structural change because all future ENHYPEN activities will be conducted by the six-member unit, which includes Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

The agency has assured ENGENE fans that the remaining members will continue their performance schedule and global events without any interruptions.

The group intends to demonstrate their new musical chemistry through their upcoming comeback, which will miss Heeseung’s signature “ace” performance style.

Heeseung wrote a letter to his bandmates in which he expressed his deep gratitude while asking fans to support both the group and his upcoming solo projects, which will unfold as two separate yet connected journeys.

