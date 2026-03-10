Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

Sayali Surve, who won the Miss India Earth 2019 beauty pageant, has recently become a media focus after she publicly embraced Hinduism. Sayali, who resides in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, converted to Islam in 2019 to marry Atif Tase, an entrepreneur from Mira-Bhayandar, despite her family’s objections.

She became known as Ateeja Tase during her marriage. The domestic violence she faced at home for multiple years pushed her to engage in the homecoming purification ritual called “Ghar Wapsi.” She completed the ritual on March 9, 2026, to reclaim her original faith and took the name Adya Surve.

Marital Harassment and Allegations

The transition back to her roots was sparked by serious claims of marital harassment and emotional distress. Adya Surve alleged that after her interfaith marriage she experienced continuous pressure to follow religious practices combined with physical and mental abuse.

Despite being a mother to four children, she reached a breaking point where she felt her safety and identity were being compromised. She stated that she initially endured the situation for her children’s future but eventually chose to seek help from local social organizations after finding limited recourse through initial legal channels.

Religious Reconversion and Public Statement

The process of religious reconversion was formalized through a traditional “Ghar Wapsi” ceremony, which included homa-havan and Vedic chanting.

Adya experienced liberation during the event, which attracted attendance from social and political leaders who supported her return to her community.

She used the platform to encourage other women facing similar domestic struggles to speak out rather than suffer in silence. Her story has created public discussion about interfaith marriage complications together with legal protections that exist for women facing coercion and domestic violence during those unions.

Also Read: Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail From Delhi Court To Attend Brother’s Wedding , What Happens Next?