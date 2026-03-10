Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

Sayali Surve, who converted to Islam in 2019 to marry Atif Tase, has now returned to Hinduism through a “Ghar Wapsi” ritual and taken the name Adya Surve. She alleges years of physical, mental, and religious pressure in her marriage.

Who Is Sayali Surve?
Who Is Sayali Surve?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 10, 2026 12:19:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

Sayali Surve, who won the Miss India Earth 2019 beauty pageant, has recently become a media focus after she publicly embraced Hinduism. Sayali, who resides in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, converted to Islam in 2019 to marry Atif Tase, an entrepreneur from Mira-Bhayandar, despite her family’s objections.

She became known as Ateeja Tase during her marriage. The domestic violence she faced at home for multiple years pushed her to engage in the homecoming purification ritual called “Ghar Wapsi.” She completed the ritual on March 9, 2026, to reclaim her original faith and took the name Adya Surve.

Marital Harassment and Allegations

The transition back to her roots was sparked by serious claims of marital harassment and emotional distress. Adya Surve alleged that after her interfaith marriage she experienced continuous pressure to follow religious practices combined with physical and mental abuse.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite being a mother to four children, she reached a breaking point where she felt her safety and identity were being compromised. She stated that she initially endured the situation for her children’s future but eventually chose to seek help from local social organizations after finding limited recourse through initial legal channels.

Religious Reconversion and Public Statement

The process of religious reconversion was formalized through a traditional “Ghar Wapsi” ceremony, which included homa-havan and Vedic chanting.

Adya experienced liberation during the event, which attracted attendance from social and political leaders who supported her return to her community.

She used the platform to encourage other women facing similar domestic struggles to speak out rather than suffer in silence. Her story has created public discussion about interfaith marriage complications together with legal protections that exist for women facing coercion and domestic violence during those unions.

Also Read: Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail From Delhi Court To Attend Brother’s Wedding , What Happens Next?

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 12:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adya SurveMiss India Earth 2019Sayali Surve

RELATED News

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Down While Leaving Kuwait Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Appeals To Fans: ‘I Need Your Prayers’

Avatar 4 In The Making? James Cameron Reveals Exciting Details Of The Next Installment After Fire And Ash

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Advance Booking Opens As Fans Rush For Ranveer Singh’s Action Sequel; Ticket Prices Soar To Rs 3100 In Mumbai, Rs 2400 In Delhi

LATEST NEWS

Zara, H&M Shipments Face Delays as Middle East Crisis Disrupts Fashion Supply Chains, Delaying Shipments

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

BCCI Confirms Massive Rs 131 Crore Prize Money for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Champions

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

Signal, WhatsApp Under Attack: Russian Hackers Target Officials, Journalists Worldwide – Are Indian Accounts At Risk? Know How To Stay Safe

Sudesh Bhosle’s Mega Musical Night in Patna on May 3, More than 5000 audience members to enjoy a melodious evening of music

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

Shashi Tharoor Reveals ‘Birthday Call’ From T20 World Cup Winner Sanju Samson, Wishes Him Luck For IPL 2026

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband
Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband
Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband
Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

QUICK LINKS