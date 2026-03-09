LIVE TV
Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail From Delhi Court To Attend Brother's Wedding , What Happens Next?

Former JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, granted 10-day interim bail to attend his brother’s wedding and support his ailing mother. Court imposed strict conditions, barring contact with witnesses or media, before surrender on March 30.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 9, 2026 17:56:15 IST

Sharjeel Imam Granted 10-Day Interim Bail for Family Wedding

A local court in the national capital on Monday granted 10 days’ interim bail to former JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, one of the accused in the “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, to allow him to attend his younger brother’s wedding and spend time with his ailing mother.

The riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left over 50 people dead and more than 700 injured. Delhi Police described the violence as the result of a “pre-planned and well-designed” conspiracy amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court allowed Imam to be released on interim bail from March 20 to March 30, 2026, upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount, subject to conditions.

Imam had sought interim bail for six weeks, citing that his younger brother, Muzzammil Imam, is set to marry on March 25, and he needed to participate in the ceremonies and assist with arrangements. His counsel highlighted that Imam has remained incarcerated for over five years without any temporary release.

“The defence further submitted that Imam is the only elder sibling of the groom, and several marriage functions, including Mehendi, Haldi, Nikah and reception were scheduled between March 22 and March 28. It was also stated that Imam’s mother is unwell, and his younger brother, who is currently her primary caregiver, would be occupied with the wedding arrangements. The applicant therefore sought time to assist the family and spend time with his mother, particularly as the wedding period is expected to coincide with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”

Court Grants Limited Relief Amid Prosecution Concerns

The prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that Imam’s presence was not essential and that wedding arrangements were already managed by family members. They also cited the seriousness of allegations and previous bail rejections by the trial court, Delhi High Court, and Supreme Court. Concerns about potential tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses were also raised.

After reviewing the submissions and verifying the wedding schedule, the court granted limited interim relief, reducing the requested six weeks to 10 days. During this period, Imam is prohibited from contacting witnesses, interacting with media, or using social media, and must remain at his residence or the wedding venues. He is required to surrender to the jail superintendent on the evening of March 30, with a compliance report to be submitted to the court.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS