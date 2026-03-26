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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

Apple has released iOS 26.4 with new features like AI playlists in Apple Music, offline song recognition, new emojis, and improved usability. However, Apple Intelligence features are not included yet and are expected in iOS 27.

iOS 26.4 update, credit: X
iOS 26.4 update, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 26, 2026 12:23:26 IST

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Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

US-based tech giant company Apple has rolled out the much-awaited fourth major iteration of the latest iPhone 26 operating system, which was first released in September. The purported iOS 26.4 update adds a range of new features and refinements across system apps and aims to enhance the overall core experience.  

The latest update also focuses on enhancing everyday usability. However, it still does not consist of highly awaited Apple Intelligence features which are likely to be launched with the iOS 27 update. 

iOS 26.4 features 

The iOS 26.4 update brings several new features. With the update, Apple Music has received significant feature enhancements consisting of Playlist Playground, which uses AI to generate playlists based on users’ prompts. Users can describe moods and occasions to play customised playlists with titles and descriptions. The update has also got a Concerts discovery feature, which helps users to find nearby live shows from artists in their library and recommend new artists. 

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The Apple Music app has also received Offline Music Recognition through the control centre, letting users identify a song without any active internet connection. The company has also released a new Ambient Music widget at the Home Screen that brings curated playlists for moods like Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing. 

Additionally, the company has improved the visual experience of the app with full-screen background on album and playlist pages. 

The new update introduces eight new emojis, consisting of options such as an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and distorted face. The company has also rolled out the Reduce Bright Effects setting to minimise flashes during interactions. The Messages app also gets a new animation for certain actions, including when launching a new conversation and enhanced keyboard typing accuracy. The Stolen Device Protection will now be enabled by default for all iPhone users. The Apple iOS 26.4 is now available for iPhone 11 and later devices. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

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Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

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Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features
Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features
Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features
Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

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