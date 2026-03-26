Apple Launches iOS 26.4: AI Playlist, New Emojies And Song Recognition, Check All Details And Features

US-based tech giant company Apple has rolled out the much-awaited fourth major iteration of the latest iPhone 26 operating system, which was first released in September. The purported iOS 26.4 update adds a range of new features and refinements across system apps and aims to enhance the overall core experience.

The latest update also focuses on enhancing everyday usability. However, it still does not consist of highly awaited Apple Intelligence features which are likely to be launched with the iOS 27 update.

i OS 26.4 features

The Apple Music app has also received Offline Music Recognition through the control centre, letting users identify a song without any active internet connection. The company has also released a new Ambient Music widget at the Home Screen that brings curated playlists for moods like Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing.

Additionally, the company has improved the visual experience of the app with full-screen background on album and playlist pages.

The new update introduces eight new emojis, consisting of options such as an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and distorted face. The company has also rolled out the Reduce Bright Effects setting to minimise flashes during interactions. The Messages app also gets a new animation for certain actions, including when launching a new conversation and enhanced keyboard typing accuracy. The Stolen Device Protection will now be enabled by default for all iPhone users. The Apple iOS 26.4 is now available for iPhone 11 and later devices. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

