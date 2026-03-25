‘The Furious’ First Trailer Unleashed: Brutal, Action-Packed Scenes, Here’s When And Where To Watch

The first trailer for The Furious, which features high-octane martial arts action and Kenji Tanigaki as director, has created worldwide excitement throughout the action movie industry. Bill Kong, who produced Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, will deliver a film that presents viewers with an authentic experience of traditional Hong Kong stunt performances from the past.

The trailer displays an unending revenge story that features Xie Miao and Joe Taslim as the main martial arts actors. The narrative follows a Southeast Asian tradesman who enters a violent criminal world to save his abducted daughter while working with a journalist to destroy a powerful crime organization through their combined physical strength.

Global Theatrical Release and Lionsgate Distribution

Fans will experience this “instant masterpiece” soon because the movie will be released in theaters. The Furious film, which started its festival run at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in late 2025, will begin its wide theatrical release on May 29, 2026.

Lionsgate has obtained international distribution rights, which will allow the film to premiere in theaters throughout North America and all other international markets at the same time.

The day-and-date release strategy will use trailer-generated excitement to attract audiences because the trailer has been shown to contain fight choreography that compares to modern classics like The Raid and John Wick, which has a “lean and mean” 113-minute runtime.

Martial Arts Mastery and Stunt Choreography

The main attraction of this production stems from its expert stunt choreography and its authentic fighting scenes. Director Kenji Tanigaki, who has worked with Donnie Yen for many years, has created a “dream team” of fighters that includes Yayan Ruhian and JeeJa Yanin.

The trailer showcases real-world combat scenes that display physical impact through multiple fight sequences that involve sledgehammers and high-speed cycling duels, unlike the CGI-based blockbuster movies from recent years. The movie used Thailand as its main filming location while a special Japanese stunt team created authentic fight scenes that showcased naturalistic combat techniques.

The dedication shown in this craft leads to the conclusion that The Furious will function as more than a film because it will establish new standards for martial arts movies throughout 2026.

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