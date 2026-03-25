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Home > Entertainment News > The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode

The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres in India on May 12, 2026, on Disney+ Hotstar. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in this MCU Phase Six special, bridging Daredevil: Born Again and upcoming films, with a gritty, action-packed story inspired by iconic comic arcs.

The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date
The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 25, 2026 19:26:55 IST

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The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for a seismic shift in its street-level narrative as the official release date for The Punisher: One Last Kill has been confirmed for the Indian audience.

The “Special Presentation” will show Jon Bernthal, who reprises his permanent role as Frank Castle in the program, which will debut on May 12, 2026. Fans in India can watch the high-octane action on Disney+ Hotstar at the same time as the show begins its worldwide launch.

This hour-long special serves as a critical bridge in the MCU Phase Six timeline, which follows the dramatic ending of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 by one week.

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Jon Bernthal Punisher Special Plot Details

The upcoming special marks a creative milestone, as it is co-written by Jon Bernthal himself alongside director Reinaldo Marcus Green. The series introduces an independent narrative that shows Frank Castle trying to escape his constant quest for revenge but being forced back into battle by an unknown powerful adversary.

The reports indicate that the story heavily draws its inspiration from the “Welcome Back, Frank” comic arc, which introduces Ma Gnucci as the first live-action appearance of the fierce crime matriarch. The project aims to deliver a short but powerful story that maintains the R-rated intensity that fans expect from the character’s Netflix origins.

MCU Phase Six Connectivity and Crossovers

The Punisher: One Last Kill serves as a strategic platform that will establish Frank Castle’s new public image before his upcoming movie debut.

The special shows how the Daredevil series ended, but it also connects directly to the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day which will be released in July 2026. Marvel uses this special to establish new motivations for Castle, which will connect the anti-hero character to the complete superhero network of New York City.

Jason R. Moore’s character Curtis Hoyle will return to the show because the story expands, but Frank’s emotional development will stay the same.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

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Tags: jon bernthalMCU Phase SixThe Punisher One Last Kill

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The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode

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The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode
The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode
The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode
The Punisher: One Last Kill India Release Date Confirmed, Jon Bernthal Returns With A Powerful, Action-Driven Special Episode

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