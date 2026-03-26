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Home > Offbeat News > Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned

Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat remains in police custody as shocking claims emerge, including allegations of HIV transmission to victims. Social activist Anil Thatte and leader Vijay Wadettiwar have raised serious concerns about the case’s repercussions and missing evidence.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 26, 2026 12:39:05 IST

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Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned

A sensational development has occurred in Ashok Kharat case as more revelations keep coming forward. Being accused of committing atrocities and a fraud against women, the accused fraudster is now detained by the police, with the Nashik Sessions Court on March 29 remanding him. The scandal was further stoked by a bedeviling commentary by top Congressional leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who encouraged the government to ensure that Ashok Kharat and all those he comes into contact with are tested on whether they are HIV positive or not. To make matters worse, social activist and Bigg Boss fame, Anil Thatte posted a viral video on Instagram, saying in a series of alarmist statements about the extent and consequences of what Kharat allegedly did.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive?

In the video he posted on his Instagram profile bigboss_anilthatte, Thatte wrote, ‘Satyanash…whatever the police are investigating, a horrible medical report has appeared. There are some channels and YouTubers who have mentioned that he turned out to be HIV positive, but nobody has talked about its consequences. Kharat had a reputation of using women to give birth and according to the estimates of government agencies, one thousand women have already been victimized. In case he is HIV positive then the exposure is to thousands of women, their husbands and even their children and this could affect thousands of families. It is something that must not be overlooked by people’ His comments have received a lot of coverage over the social media with most people outraged by what they perceive to be laxity by the authorities in ensuring that the situation is put to an end.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS

Meanwhile, there are questions of evidence in the case which keep on emerging. Wadettiwar also raised the issue of missing material and the question he asked was, in case the laptop and other gadgets of Ashok Kharat were confiscated, why is the pen drive not being shown? On the cabinet side two or three ministers might have to pay with their lives should they come forward. Moreover, the academic performance of Kharat has been disclosed, which demonstrates moderate scores in his 10th standard examination Mathematics 28, Marathi 39, English 37, Science 62, Sociology 38 and Hindi 47. The revelations, in conjunction with the ongoing investigation, have kept the people and the authorities on the guard as the case keeps proceeding.

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Also Read: Viral MMS ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat In New Trouble : After Rape Allegations And Exploitation Row, Nashik Astrologer Now Faces Murder Claim In Land Dispute Case

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Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned

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Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned

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Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned
Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned
Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned
Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned

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