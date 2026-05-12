Apara Ekadashi 2026: When is Ekadashi 13 or 14 May? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, Vishnu Aarti and More

Apara Ekadashi Date: Ekadashi is a special day for people who follow Hinduism. This day is about Lord Vishnu and people really love and respect him. When people fast on Ekadashi and do puja with love they feel calm and happy inside. Their problems in life also get smaller. In May 2026 people will observe two Ekadashis, which are Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi. Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi are very important for people who follow Hinduism. They bring people closer to God and free one from all sins and brings happiness and prosperity.

Here is what you need to know about Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi. You can know the date of Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi the time of Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi when to stop fasting on Apara Ekadashi, how to do puja on Apara Ekadashi, and the rules for fasting on Apara Ekadashi.

Apara Ekadashi Date and Time

Apara Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. The Ekadashi Tithi for 2026 will start at 2:53 PM on May 12 and finish at 1:30 PM on May 13.

The Hindu calendar together with sunrise times establishes that devotees will begin their Apara Ekadashi fast on May 13 2026. The fast will be completed and broken on May 14.

Devotees dedicate Apara Ekadashi to Lord Vishnu which brings them blessings and peace together with spiritual advantages. Many people keep a fast on this day while they offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahasranama together with other sacred mantras.

Event Date & Time Ekadashi Tithi Begins May 12, 2026 at 2:52 PM Ekadashi Tithi Ends May 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM Apara Ekadashi Fast Date Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Parana (Fast Breaking) Date May 14, 2026 Paksha Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha Note Ekadashi fast is observed according to the Udaya Tithi

Apara Ekadashi 2026: Puja Muhurat Time

On May 13, 2026, many auspicious yogas are being formed for worship and fasting. Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:08 am to 4:50 am. Morning Sandhya time will be from 4:29 am to 5:32 am. Evening Godhuli Muhurta will be from 7:02 am to 7:23 am and evening Sandhya will be from 7:04 pm to 8:06 pm. Apart from this, Amrit Kaal will be from 7:41 pm to 9:13 pm, which is considered very auspicious for worship.

Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Devotees should get up early on Ekadashi morning. Take a bath before starting the puja rituals.

They need to wear clothes and make a promise to observe the Ekadashi fast with dedication to Ekadashi.

The home temple needs to be cleaned.

Then sprinkles Gangajal in the home.

Worshippers can place a picture or idol of Lord Vishnu.

During the puja worshippers offer flowers, water and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

The devotees should chant the mantras “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” or recite Vishnu Sahasranama. This brings blessings on Ekadashi.

Devotees perform evening aarti, for Lord Vishnu.

They break their fast on the day of Dwadashi Tithi.

People should eat sattvik food.

They need to stay calm and positive while fasting and praying for Ekadashi.

Different regions and traditions have their specific fasting rules.

They also have ways of performing puja rituals on Ekadashi.

Apara Ekadashi Katha The Apara Ekadashi Katha is the holy story of King Mahidhwaj, which Lord Krishna narrated to King Yudhishthira to explain the great importance and endless benefits of Apara Ekadashi. It is believed that observing this fast with devotion can wash away even the biggest sins, including serious wrongdoing like Brahmahatya and bless devotees with happiness, success, fame, and prosperity. Prachin kaal mein Mahidhwaj naam ke ek dharmatma raja the. Unka chhota bhai Vajradhwaj bahut hi kroor aur adharmi tha. Woh apne bade bhai se gehri dushmani rakhta tha. Ek raat mauka paakar usne Raja Mahidhwaj ki hatya kar di aur unke sharir ko ek Peepal ke ped ke neeche daba diya. Akaal mrityu hone ke kaaran Raja Mahidhwaj ki aatma pret ban gayi aur wahi Peepal ke ped par bhatakne lagi. Woh raste se guzarne wale logon ko pareshan karne lagi. Ek din Dhaumya Rishi wahan se guzre. Apne tapobal se unhone us pret ka pichhle janm ka sach jaan liya. Raja ki dasha dekhkar Rishi ko bahut daya aayi. Unhone Raja Mahidhwaj ko pret yoni se mukti dilane ka sankalp liya. Dhaumya Rishi ne swayam Apara Ekadashi ka vrat rakha aur us vrat ka saara punya us pret ko daan kar diya. Vrat ke punya ke prabhav se Raja Mahidhwaj ko pret yoni se mukti mil gayi. Iske baad unhone divya sharir dharan kiya aur Baikunth Lok ko prapt ho gaye. Also Read: Ekadashi May 2026: When Are Apara and Padmini Ekadashi in May? Know the Correct Dates, Parana Timings and Puja Rituals