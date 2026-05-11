Watch Viral Video: SBI ATM Booth In Bihar’s Danapur Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon, Internet Stunned

The State Bank of India ATM booth located in Bihar‘s Patna district became a social media sensation when it turned into an unexpected hair cutting salon. A barber operated from an ATM booth in Danapur which made local residents experience astonishment when they discovered the unexpected barber services that had replaced cash withdrawal activities. Users online showed their disbelief and amusement about the strange use of a banking facility through their reactions to videos and photos that showed the unusual banking setup.

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Is The SBI ATM Booth Working?

As per Media reports, the Bihar based SBI ATM booth had stopped working for unknown reasons before a barber began using the empty space to create his temporary salon. The viral visuals showed salon chairs, mirrors, and haircutting equipment placed inside the ATM booth, while customers arriving to withdraw money were surprised to see haircuts taking place instead. Social media users mocked the situation by claiming that the ATM now dispensed ‘style’ instead of cash which turned the strange scene into an online trending topic.

Social Media Reactions

The incident started a public discussion about two issues which included public infrastructure negligence and its commercial space usage because people wanted to know how authorities failed to detect secure ATM booths that had been turned into business operations. The first group of users expressed their dissatisfaction about the ATM cabin security problems while the second group of users posted funny content through memes and sarcastic remarks on social media. The viral clip renewed attention on how social media platforms enable small town and city events to become national news.













An old SBI ATM in Patna, Bihar, is now a hair salon. The outside still looks like an ATM, so people get shocked seeing barbers cutting hair inside.pic.twitter.com/5D4iPnjvcJ — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) May 11, 2026







Danapur: Famous For ATM Breaches

As per media reports, Danapur has experienced several ATM security breaches which include thefts and fraud attempts and cybercrime activities that have created security concerns for all automated teller machines in the area. The authorities have conducted investigations into all previous ATM thefts and fraud schemes which occurred in the area thus making the newest salon theft incident more unexpected to local residents. The viral ATM salon video brought online viewers amusement while many people used it to demonstrate how public banking facilities require better administrative control and maintenance practices.

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