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Home > Regionals News > ‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

Mithilesh Tiwari faced heavy social media criticism after remarks allegedly suggesting girls do not need education and should stay at home. The controversy sparked debates over gender equality, literacy, and the importance of women’s education in Bihar.

‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s video sparks outrage (Image: X)
‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s video sparks outrage (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 11:17 IST

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‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

The newly appointed Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari faced public backlash after making his alleged remark that ‘girls should remain home to make rotis instead of attending school’. The tweet became widely shared, which led to various reactions that included outrage and sarcasm and intense debates about women’s education and gender equality in India. Users discussed how the state with its literacy challenges made remarks that appeared to criticize educational opportunities for young women.

What Did Bihar Education Minister Say? Watch Video 



Clips and screenshots of the alleged remarks quickly went viral, sparking the controversy. Those comments raised questions about whether such views were perpetuating the stereotypes of women that had to be broken down in Bihar in order to help improve their literacy rates and empowerment. Historical issues in the state have included dropouts, ability to attend school in rural areas and gender gap in literacy rates. Social media users pointed out that making girls feel encouraged to stick to the household roles, is against the overall national agenda of educating, employing, and making them independent.

Social Media Reactions To Bihar Education Minister’s Remark

There were several responses from some users who replied satirically and in a negative manner about the importance of educating girls. Many made the joke that this could be just the beginning and schools could start teaching people obedience or housework rather than schoolwork. Memes and comments proliferated on social media, as people voiced concern about the message statements may convey to young students and families. Others noted the direct benefits of educating girls to social development, awareness of health, employment opportunities, and economic growth, particularly for states that are still striving to do better in educational infrastructure and literacy.







The controversy again raised the broader issues of the significance of inclusive education policies and the responsible public advocacy of political statements. As it was discussed whether the comments were made in a context of ‘work’ or ‘play’ many citizens emphasized that education should be available and encouraged for both men and woman. Education is also important for girls’ empowerment, and the benefits of empowering girls through education are expected to have enduring impacts on families and communities, activists and educators added. The event has continued to stir up considerable online responses, with some urging leaders within education related roles to encourage equal opportunities in educating students instead of perpetuating traditional stereotypes.

Also Read: Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

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‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

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‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage
‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage
‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage
‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

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