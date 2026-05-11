‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

The newly appointed Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari faced public backlash after making his alleged remark that ‘girls should remain home to make rotis instead of attending school’. The tweet became widely shared, which led to various reactions that included outrage and sarcasm and intense debates about women’s education and gender equality in India. Users discussed how the state with its literacy challenges made remarks that appeared to criticize educational opportunities for young women.

What Did Bihar Education Minister Say? Watch Video







Clips and screenshots of the alleged remarks quickly went viral, sparking the controversy. Those comments raised questions about whether such views were perpetuating the stereotypes of women that had to be broken down in Bihar in order to help improve their literacy rates and empowerment. Historical issues in the state have included dropouts, ability to attend school in rural areas and gender gap in literacy rates. Social media users pointed out that making girls feel encouraged to stick to the household roles, is against the overall national agenda of educating, employing, and making them independent.

Social Media Reactions To Bihar Education Minister’s Remark

There were several responses from some users who replied satirically and in a negative manner about the importance of educating girls. Many made the joke that this could be just the beginning and schools could start teaching people obedience or housework rather than schoolwork. Memes and comments proliferated on social media, as people voiced concern about the message statements may convey to young students and families. Others noted the direct benefits of educating girls to social development, awareness of health, employment opportunities, and economic growth, particularly for states that are still striving to do better in educational infrastructure and literacy.

When two wrongs happen together you get a BJP government in Bihar. Uneducated CM taking khaini in the Assembly.

Health Minister so high he can’t sit stable in his chair.

Now this Education Minister saying women don’t need jobs or education.

BENGAL READY?pic.twitter.com/DtTvTprfeK https://t.co/r8AH3pWE9G — Indic Voices (@IndicVoices) May 11, 2026







By looking at the condition of Bihar’s Education and Health minister, they are ruined… pic.twitter.com/y3xQ6hPAca — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) May 11, 2026







Yesterday it wss UP education minister. Today it is Bihar. We get what we deserve। https://t.co/2ByWEozYN8 — 🇮🇳 Sayali.Mahashur 🇮🇳 (@SMahashur) May 11, 2026







The controversy again raised the broader issues of the significance of inclusive education policies and the responsible public advocacy of political statements. As it was discussed whether the comments were made in a context of ‘work’ or ‘play’ many citizens emphasized that education should be available and encouraged for both men and woman. Education is also important for girls’ empowerment, and the benefits of empowering girls through education are expected to have enduring impacts on families and communities, activists and educators added. The event has continued to stir up considerable online responses, with some urging leaders within education related roles to encourage equal opportunities in educating students instead of perpetuating traditional stereotypes.

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