Rajput, Yadav, Brahman: Do You Have Caste Sticker On Your Car? Check Bihar’s New Rule

The Bihar Transport Department has issued a stern warning to all the vehicle owners in the state to scrap caste related words, slogans, stickers and symbols from their vehicles by 1 month. Officials said that if people do not comply after the grace period, it will be punishable according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The department has set the last opportunity to remove such displays as the first week of June. Once after that traffic police and transport authorities will start a state wide enforcement campaign through intensive roadside checks and vehicle checks. The move is meant to deter the new trend of public display of caste identity on vehicles, authorities said.

What Are The Punishments If Orders Are Not Being Followed?

If the directions are not followed, the offenders would be liable to pay fines of Rs 500 under the Motor Vehicles Act Section 177 and Rs 2,000 under Section 179. The Transport Department is urging citizens to get rid of such inscriptions as soon as possible to prevent legal action. The District Transport Officers (DTOs) of the State of Bihar have been directed to make sure that the order is implemented in a strict manner in their respective districts. The State Transport Commissioner has also asked the local authorities to educate people about the new regulations and supervise their implementation. The move is viewed as part of a larger initiative by the administration to foster social harmony and minimize the use of caste specific symbols of identity on the streets.

More Traffic Changes In Bihar?

Meanwhile, Bihar is also getting ready for a big change in the system of traffic enforcement in the state with the rollout of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). The government cabinet has approved the installation of AI based surveillance systems at 500 to 700 critical points which include junctions and accident prone areas throughout major cities including Patna and Gaya and Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. The advanced traffic system will feature real time video analysis systems which will identify traffic violations that include red light violations and speeding and wrong way driving and helmet less riding and additional offenses according to officials. The state project will establish crucial mechanisms which will improve road safety and traffic control throughout the state. The ambitious ITMS initiative has already attracted responses from 42 companies which operate both in India and international markets.

When Are These Changes Taking Place?

The first phase of the project will have more than 1,000 smart cameras installed and connected to a centralised command centre that will enable them to be monitored around the clock. The system will create e challans for traffic violation automatically and traffic enforcement will be swift without manual effort, authorities said. The AI enabled network will also be equipped with facial recognition capabilities, a feature officials hope will enable law enforcement agencies to monitor repeat offenders and identify people associated with criminal activities. The Bihar government expects the joint action on caste displays and the implementation of AI-based traffic monitoring to bring about a modernisation in the way the road is being governed and discipline among the public in the state.

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