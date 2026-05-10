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Home > Regionals News > Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

Disabled woman Archana Parkhe breaks down after Maharashtra civic body demolishes her pottery shop during anti-encroachment drive.

Disabled woman Archana Parkhe breaks down. (Photo: X)
Disabled woman Archana Parkhe breaks down. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 20:41 IST

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Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

A tearjerker from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has left many social media users with tears in their eyes as a disabled woman watched helplessly as municipal officials demolished her small pottery shop in an anti-encroachment drive. The woman, whose name is Archana Parkhe, relied entirely on the roadside stall for her daily income. The viral footage shows the disabled woman frantically gathering broken pots a few moments after a JCB bulldozer crushed the structure. It is not just the demolition of the shop that mattered to most, but the destruction of a struggling woman’s dignity, her hard work and only source of survival.

What exactly happened in the anti-encroachment drive?

During a municipal anti-encroachment drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly called Aurangabad, officials reportedly arrived with massive machines and cleared some roadside structures including the small pottery stall owned by Archana Parkhe. Her handmade clay pots, which took months to prepare, were obliterated in minutes. The videos that are circulating online show the disabled woman in tears as she desperately tried to save some of the pots from the wreckage.



Why has the video invoked such emotional responses?

The emotional visuals quickly went viral on various social media platforms, with many users voicing their anger and sadness over the incident. Many people would like to understand why authorities have not been compassionate towards a disabled woman, whose shop was her only source of income.

Many activists and citizens demanded compensation and rehabilitation support for Parkhe. Others called for more humane enforcement during anti-encroachment drives, especially when vulnerable individuals are involved.

Who is Archana Parkhe?

Archana Parkhe is a disabled woman from Maharashtra who earned a living by selling handmade earthen pots from her roadside stall. According to reports, the shop was her family’s only source of income.

The demolition has now left her financially devastated. The heartbreaking images of broken clay pots scattered across the road became a symbol of how easily the livelihoods of poor and vulnerable citizens can be wiped out.

What challenges do disabled women in Maharashtra face?

The incident has also drawn attention to the wider struggles faced by women with disabilities in Maharashtra and across India. Studies show disabled women are significantly more vulnerable to violence, economic insecurity, and social neglect.

Experts say many such incidents go underreported due to poor accessibility, lack of legal awareness, and limited institutional support. Social activists argue that the demolition involving Archana Parkhe reflects a larger issue the absence of empathy in systems meant to serve citizens. Many activists and citizens asked for compensation and rehabilitation for Parkhe, while others demanded more humane enforcement of anti-encroachment drives, especially when the victims are vulnerable.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

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Tags: Archana ParkheChhatrapati SambhajinagarDisabled Woman viral videomaharashtramaharashtra newsMaharashtra viral video

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Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

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Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

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Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears
Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears
Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears
Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

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