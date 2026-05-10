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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage

Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage

A viral video allegedly shows a couple engaging in inappropriate behaviour on a footpath outside Mumbai’s Churchgate Railway Station, sparking public outrage on social media. Authorities have not issued any official statement yet regarding the incident or any action taken so far.

Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage (Image: X)
Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 14:38 IST

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Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage

A video which shows a couple performing sexual activities on a footpath outside Mumbai’s Churchgate Railway Station has become a social media sensation which causes people to express their anger and discuss how public areas should be used. The incident is reported to have occurred during the late hours in South Mumbai which experiences high foot traffic throughout the day and night. The clip was shared on Instagram by 9rang media which enabled it to become popular throughout the internet. The footage displays various people who rest or sleep along the same pavement section yet their identity and situation remain unknown.

Public Reaction To The Video 



 A passerby who recorded the incident in the video asked the couple to stop their activities when he said to them, “Oh bhai, kya kar rahe ho khule mein,” which showed his disbelief about what they were doing in public. Mumbai’s principal rail transportation system connects its southern district to its suburban regions through Western Railway, which operates from Churchgate Railway Station. People continuously use the station and its nearby streets, which creates a situation that worries citizens because they observe public safety violations and social order breakdown and excessive use of busy city areas.

‘Shocking’ ‘Unacceptable’

People shared the video across multiple platforms, which resulted in social media users showing strong reactions to its content. Some people expressed disbelief about public behavior standards while others wanted to show their concern about how people now treat public spaces as regular behavior. Users reacted to the situation by posting comments that included jokes and emotional feedback which described the situation as ‘shocking’ and ‘unacceptable in public spaces’. Online comments included speculative content that created a divided atmosphere for online discussions. The Mumbai Police and the Government Railway Police have not released any information about the people who took part in the incident or the actions that were taken or the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo, Performs Pind Daan in Haridwar | Watch

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Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage
Mumbai Viral Video: Couple Seen Having Sex On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station Sparks Outrage
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