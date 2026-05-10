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Home > Regionals News > Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo, Performs Pind Daan in Haridwar | Watch

Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo, Performs Pind Daan in Haridwar | Watch

A viral video from Haridwar has sparked massive controversy after a man allegedly performed ‘Pind Daan’ for his living wife over her Instagram videos. The clip shows the man spitting on his wife’s photograph before immersing it in the Ganga River at Har Ki Pauri.

Husband Performs Pind Daan for Wife in Haridwar
Husband Performs Pind Daan for Wife in Haridwar

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 13:32 IST

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Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo, Performs Pind Daan in Haridwar | Watch

A shocking video has gone viral on social media in which a husband allegedly performed the symbolic ‘Pind Daan’ ritual for his wife in Haridwar after he accused his wife of sharing inappropriate and sexually explicit content on Instagram. The man who conducted the ceremony also desecrated his wife’s photograph by spitting on it which caused widespread online discussions. The viral clip maintains its public interest while social media users discuss relationships and online content and personal freedom through shared content. 

Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo

In a viral video circulating on social media, a man is seen on the banks of the Ganges River with a photograph of his wife. It is being claimed that he first spat on her photo and then immersed it in the Ganges. 

Furthermore, the young man can also be seen offering a ‘pind daan’ (a sacred thread) in the Ganges River. Based on this, social media users are claiming that the man performed the ‘pind daan’ (a ritual offering) for his living wife. 

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However, the authenticity of the video and the claims made in it have not yet been officially confirmed.

Wife Sleazy Videos Make Man Angry 

Viral posts claim that the young man was upset with his wife’s habit of constantly making reels and posting videos on social media. He allegedly went to Har Ki Pauri to commit this act because of his anger. 

The matter has become a topic of discussion on social media. Some people view it as an insult to Sanatan traditions while other people investigate the mindset which leads to people creating and sharing these videos.

Religious Organisation Gets Angry After Husband Spits on Wife’s Picture During Pind Daan 

After the video went viral religious organizations and pilgrimage priests showed their deep outrage about the situation. 

The president of the Shri Akhand Parshuram Akhara Pandit Adhir Kaushik issued a strong condemnation of the incident. He said that in the pursuit of social media views and popularity people are mocking religious sites and Sanatan traditions.

He added that such actions are unacceptable at a sacred place like Har Ki Pauri.

Investigation Ongoing 

The Police Post at Har Ki Pauri has its leader Sanjeet Kandhari who confirmed that they are currently looking into the viral video. He said that after they confirm the video authenticity and complete their investigation, they will proceed to implement legal action. 

The situation has become a major topic of discussion on social media platforms because people are upset about the creation of such videos at religious locations.

Also Read: Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women 

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Wife Posts Sleazy Videos on Instagram, Husband Spits on Her Photo, Performs Pind Daan in Haridwar | Watch
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